St. Albans Parks & Recreation Department announced recently that the new boat dock & launch ramp renovation project is set to begin construction soon at St. Albans Roadside Park. This upgraded boat launch ramp, courtesy dock, and nearby areas, designed by Chapman Technical Group of St. Albans, boasts significant accessibility and convenience improvements from the current one. Upgraded features include an extended boat launch ramp, new courtesy dock, ADA-compliant sidewalk, and parking features, enhancing accessibility and usability for everyone.

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO