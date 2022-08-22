Read full article on original website
As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
After seeing a record number of consumers logging into digital channels during the month of July and the second quarter, Bank of America is planning to boost its spending on technology to further expand its electronic banking tools. During the second quarter, customers logged in to the bank’s electronic platforms...
Subscription management platform provider Zuora has announced plans to acquire subscription experience platform Zephr for $44 million. Zephr is used by digital publishing and media companies, so the acquisition will boost Zuora’s standing in that industry, expand its opportunities in other industries and speed its platform innovation, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release.
The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
Information management company Open Text is acquiring software firm Micro Focus International in an all-cash deal totaling approximately $6 billion, including debt. Open Text will fund the deal using $1.3 billion available cash, $4.6 billion in new debt and $600 million from an existing credit line, according to a Friday (Aug. 26) press release.
Financial services technology provider FIS is introducing a solution to enable central banks in more countries to update and innovate their existing real-time payments network or develop one from the ground up. FIS is also launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Virtual Lab, which will give central banks, commercial...
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization provider Inxeption has partnered with rug and bedding retailer Dahdoul Textiles to digitize the merchant’s supply chain and freight management processes. Using Inxeption’s Industrial Commerce SuperApp, Dahdoul Textiles books, tracks and manages truckload, less than truckload (LTL) and parcel freight transportation services, according...
Open finance company MX has named Wes Hummel, who most recently served as PayPal’s vice president, site reliability and cloud engineering, as chief technology officer (CTO). In his new position, Hummel will oversee MX’s engineering and information security teams, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release. He...
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
Since the start of June, mergers and acquisitions totaling more than $150 billion have either been postponed or canceled as financing becomes scarce. That’s according to a report Friday (Aug. 26) by Bloomberg News, citing its own data. Among the scrapped deals was one announced Friday by KKR & Co., which said it was stepping away from plans to purchase Australia’s Ramsay Health Care for $14 billion.
When it comes to grocery payments, shoppers are stuck in the past, compared to their retail, restaurant and travel payments. For PYMNTS’ recent study “How Consumers Perceive Surcharge Prompts,” created in collaboration with Payroc, we surveyed 2,879 U.S. credit card users in March to learn more about their payment habits, preferences and attitudes.
Cryptocurrencies and other crypto-related technologies have been gaining steam among consumers in recent years. What was once an obscure digital technology is now fairly mainstream, with data from PYMNTS indicating that 23% of Americans have owned crypto in the past year. This number is likely to increase. One survey found that more than 46 million Americans report they will likely buy cryptocurrency in the next year.
Corporate disbursements FinTech Onbe is working with financial services firm Equity Trust Company on a project the companies say will modernize the way investors pay real estate expenses within their self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs). “Expense Pass, managed by Onbe on behalf of Equity Trust, eliminates the need for traditional...
Lumachain has raised $19.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate the global rollout of its computer-vision based artificial intelligence (AI) platform for meat and food processing plants. The platform is designed to help solve the global meat industry’s challenges around plant operations, supply chain, worker shortages and limited technology...
Ireland-based Capitalflow Group, owned by neobank Bunq, has secured 10 million euros (about $10 million) from the low-cost Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme (EELS) of the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). CapitalFlow specializes in offering loans to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The funding will help Irish SMBs invest in...
