Freshman WR Dom Foster Suspended From Syracuse Football

Syracuse freshman wide receiver Dom Foster has been suspended from the football team for violation of team rules, a team spokesperson confirmed. The news was first reported by Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. There is no public information for the length of the suspension.  The season opener is just ...
