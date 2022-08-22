Read full article on original website
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Open Finance Company MX Adds PayPal’s Wes Hummel as CTO
Open finance company MX has named Wes Hummel, who most recently served as PayPal’s vice president, site reliability and cloud engineering, as chief technology officer (CTO). In his new position, Hummel will oversee MX’s engineering and information security teams, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release. He...
X Delivery CEO Says Shipping Isn’t Cost Center for Brands, It’s Deal Closer
Shipping costs have traditionally been taken for granted as an expense the buyer needed to bear. In consumer markets, that presumption has fallen by the wayside. In the wake of the pandemic, the shift to delivery from in-store shopping proved persistent, and free shipping has become commonplace. Amazon innovated with its Prime membership, including free shipping as a benefit.
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Turns to Amazon to Boost Sales
Today in the connected economy, Peloton turns to Amazon to sell its home exercise equipment, marking the first time the company has worked with an outside retailer. Plus, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga looks to launch a super app with the help of Ant Group, while Sullivan Bank partners with Bakkt to let customers trade cryptocurrency.
Amazon Sunsets Amazon Care as It Beefs Up Healthcare Services
Amazon sunset its Amazon Care service, as the eCommerce giant begins to reevaluate its healthcare assets and offerings following its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical in July, The Wall Street Journal wrote. One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice, offers on-site offices in larger U.S. metro areas, along with...
Retailers Deploy Technology to Ease Supply Chain Complexity
Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization provider Inxeption has partnered with rug and bedding retailer Dahdoul Textiles to digitize the merchant’s supply chain and freight management processes. Using Inxeption’s Industrial Commerce SuperApp, Dahdoul Textiles books, tracks and manages truckload, less than truckload (LTL) and parcel freight transportation services, according...
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Subscription management platform provider Zuora has announced plans to acquire subscription experience platform Zephr for $44 million. Zephr is used by digital publishing and media companies, so the acquisition will boost Zuora’s standing in that industry, expand its opportunities in other industries and speed its platform innovation, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release.
Transformation of Victoria’s Secret Hindered By Slow Consumer Spending
Victoria’s Secret is still trying to find footing with its brand transformation, but the company said Wednesday (Aug. 24) in earnings materials released along with a conference call that some of its financial results have been within the expected range as it continues with this project. For the quarter...
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
Why Peloton’s Biggest Problem Isn’t the Hardware
The turnaround plan for Peloton prioritizes the growth of its digital offerings over its high-end bike and treadmill sales as the company looks to boost its recurring revenue and appeal to a wider user base. In outlining the company’s budding Fitness as a Service approach, Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told...
Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto
Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
Lumachain Raises $19.5M for Global Rollout of Meat Industry Platform
Lumachain has raised $19.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate the global rollout of its computer-vision based artificial intelligence (AI) platform for meat and food processing plants. The platform is designed to help solve the global meat industry’s challenges around plant operations, supply chain, worker shortages and limited technology...
UK Challenger Bank Zopa Reaches £2B Deposits Mark
U.K. challenger bank Zopa reported Thursday (Aug. 25) that its deposits now total more than £2 billion, driven by its offer to help customers do more with money that would otherwise sit idle. “With rising inflation, energy prices and rent increases adding considerable pressure on consumer finances, Zopa’s ambition...
Marketplaces Offer Buyers Trust, Transparency — and Relief from Tedium
When Shep Hickey was on the buy side of the steel business, the biggest frustration he had was busyness. “When I was a purchaser, my thought was it’s a real pain to buy something today I just bought yesterday and now it’s out of stock and I must pay five times as much. My first idea was like, let’s make this easier!”
Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces
The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
Lost Art of Forecasting Comes Back to the Fore
In turbulent times, forecasting is more important than ever before. So is a Plan B in case of supply chain disruption. That’s according to David Emerson, senior vice president of Seko Logistics. Emerson has more than 30 years in the logistics industry. He is responsible for expanding Seko’s global...
Why the Great Unsubscribe Is More Like the Great Rethink
Is the subscription boom over, or just in a lull caused by consumers being a bit oversubscribed coming straight out of pandemic lockdowns and into the highest inflation in 40 years?. Opinions differ, but where the wisdom of the sector is maturing rapidly is in why consumers subscribe and how...
