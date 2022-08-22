ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at OKCPD helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers shot a suspect Friday evening after the suspect allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter flying overhead. - Advertisement - Officers were serving a warrant on the suspect in the 15000 block of Haley Drive, near I-40 and Choctaw Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Building In NE OKC

A driver drove their car into a building early Friday morning. The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Northeast 122nd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Authorities said they don't know why the driver and the vehicle drove into the structure. The driver was treated by medical personnel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash

An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash

An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
EDMOND, OK
1600kush.com

Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting

After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon. Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to...
news9.com

Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns

Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
CHECOTAH, OK

