Read full article on original website
Related
Part of I-44 West in Oklahoma City closed after semi-truck overturns
A section of Interstate 44 West in Oklahoma City is closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police shoot suspect who allegedly fired at OKCPD helicopter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officers shot a suspect Friday evening after the suspect allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter flying overhead. - Advertisement - Officers were serving a warrant on the suspect in the 15000 block of Haley Drive, near I-40 and Choctaw Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
news9.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Building In NE OKC
A driver drove their car into a building early Friday morning. The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Northeast 122nd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Authorities said they don't know why the driver and the vehicle drove into the structure. The driver was treated by medical personnel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
Grady Co. Commissioner Embezzlement Trial Begins
The embezzlement trial against current Grady County commissioner Michael Walker began on Monday. The District 1 commissioner is accused of using roughly $30,000 of county funds to make improvements to a private road outside his home. An OSBI investigation found the project to be an illegal use of public money.
guthrienewspage.com
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash
An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
news9.com
Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash
An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
Oklahoma County Deputy shooting suspect’s family reported his volatile behavior
New court documents are shedding a light on the turmoil happening in a suspect’s life weeks before shots were fired killing an Oklahoma County Deputy.
news9.com
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell
The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
Two dead, one in critical condition following fatal vehicle accident
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following an accident on US-287.
2 Oklahoma City police officers on administrative leave after highway gun battle with suspect who allegedly killed deputy
Two Oklahoma City Police Department officers are on paid administrative leave after a highway gunfight with the suspect who allegedly killed an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously wounded a second deputy.
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
1600kush.com
Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting
After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon. Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to...
news9.com
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
“It’s a dark day for law enforcement,” Former Oklahoma sheriff remembers the life of fallen deputy
Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz leaves a legacy of hard work, sincerity, and compassion.
Comments / 0