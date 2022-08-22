ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Dr. Sandra Zebrowski, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Dr. Sandra Zebrowski, corporate medical director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

MODUS Companies will build 470 build-to-rent homes on 39 acres in Casa Grande

One of the country’s leading developers of Net Zero communities, MODUS Companies, has just closed on 39 acres in Casa Grande, Arizona. While the city currently only has a population of 57,000+ residents, it is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, thanks to companies like Nikola, LUCID and KOHLER coming to the area and bringing 6,400+ job opportunities along with them.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Drunk Shakespeare opens at Arizona Center on Aug. 25

Arizona Center, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Phoenix, prepares to welcome the “smashed” hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, for a limited run, Aug. 25, 2022 through Jan. 14, 2023 at The Rose Theatre. Created by Scott Griffin and David Hudson and directed by...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
azbigmedia.com

Frontier Airlines announces 10 new routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor

Phoenix’s fourth largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, announced ten new routes that will begin in the winter season. Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle announced the routes today from the recently re-modernized Terminal 3 along with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Frontier...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix almost doubles its apartment construction

The most anticipated RentCafe report is out – and do we have some news. No less than 420,000 new apartments are expected to be built nationwide by the end of this year. and Metro Phoenix has seen a staggering increase of 90% in apartment construction. And considering 2021 as...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top Google searches related to Phoenix real estate show buyers AND sellers feel the shift

Despite current housing market challenges, the American dream of homeownership remains very much alive. Even so, the Phoenix real estate market is changing rapidly. The most recent Cromford Report Index demonstrates this, as do the top Google searches related to Phoenix real estate. With so many changes taking place, it can be difficult to keep track of the housing market’s current state.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

These 2 new brands are coming to Old Town Scottsdale

AR Concepts, the creative restaurant group renown for creating Mesquite Fresh Street Mex, is unveiling two new grab-and-go brands uniquely hosted in the same 2,000 square-foot location in Old Town Scottsdale. Located at 4441 N. Buckboard Trail, Scottsdale, Ariz., Chickadees Chicken and Fries and Grindhouse Espresso Bar will debut during the restaurant’s Labor Day weekend grand opening.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy