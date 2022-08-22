Read full article on original website
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Dr. Sandra Zebrowski, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Dr. Sandra Zebrowski, corporate medical director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
azbigmedia.com
MODUS Companies will build 470 build-to-rent homes on 39 acres in Casa Grande
One of the country’s leading developers of Net Zero communities, MODUS Companies, has just closed on 39 acres in Casa Grande, Arizona. While the city currently only has a population of 57,000+ residents, it is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, thanks to companies like Nikola, LUCID and KOHLER coming to the area and bringing 6,400+ job opportunities along with them.
azbigmedia.com
Drunk Shakespeare opens at Arizona Center on Aug. 25
Arizona Center, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of downtown Phoenix, prepares to welcome the “smashed” hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, for a limited run, Aug. 25, 2022 through Jan. 14, 2023 at The Rose Theatre. Created by Scott Griffin and David Hudson and directed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Frontier Airlines announces 10 new routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor
Phoenix’s fourth largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, announced ten new routes that will begin in the winter season. Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle announced the routes today from the recently re-modernized Terminal 3 along with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Frontier...
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix almost doubles its apartment construction
The most anticipated RentCafe report is out – and do we have some news. No less than 420,000 new apartments are expected to be built nationwide by the end of this year. and Metro Phoenix has seen a staggering increase of 90% in apartment construction. And considering 2021 as...
azbigmedia.com
Top Google searches related to Phoenix real estate show buyers AND sellers feel the shift
Despite current housing market challenges, the American dream of homeownership remains very much alive. Even so, the Phoenix real estate market is changing rapidly. The most recent Cromford Report Index demonstrates this, as do the top Google searches related to Phoenix real estate. With so many changes taking place, it can be difficult to keep track of the housing market’s current state.
azbigmedia.com
These 2 new brands are coming to Old Town Scottsdale
AR Concepts, the creative restaurant group renown for creating Mesquite Fresh Street Mex, is unveiling two new grab-and-go brands uniquely hosted in the same 2,000 square-foot location in Old Town Scottsdale. Located at 4441 N. Buckboard Trail, Scottsdale, Ariz., Chickadees Chicken and Fries and Grindhouse Espresso Bar will debut during the restaurant’s Labor Day weekend grand opening.
