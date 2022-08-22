ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase

Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart

Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge

Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side

Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
WBAY Green Bay

State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme

CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
8/23/22 Arrest In FDL Murder

Fond du Lac Police Monday night arrested a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected in the shooting death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson of Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police executed a search warrant in the first block of West Cotton Street and arrested the suspect on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Fond du Lac Police were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning for a man lying on the ground. When they arrived they found Johnson dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
Eric Toney Convicts Fond du Lac Man in Fentanyl Overdose Homicide

Eric Toney, who is running for Attorney General as a Republican, is on the front lines prosecuting homicide cases. District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced on Aug. 25, 2022, that Robert Harris was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose death in the City of Fond du Lac, in which he was accused of injecting a woman with the drug at a rooming house.
