seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge
Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
wearegreenbay.com
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
seehafernews.com
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Drone Team assists in ‘endangering safety’ investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has benefitted from drone technology since its ‘Drone Team’ program went live on July 13. Deputies say that the use of drones has assisted in eight different incidents since going live, including most recently an ‘endangering safety with a firearm investigation.’
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man convicted of 2021 drug-related homicide in Wisconsin
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. In June...
WBAY Green Bay
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County deputies involved in high number of high-speed pursuits
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - High-speed chases are extremely dangerous, not only for the law enforcement officers involved, but also for the offender and the general motoring public. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has found itself in more chases this year than ever before. Sunday...
whby.com
Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
whby.com
Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme
CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/23/22 Arrest In FDL Murder
Fond du Lac Police Monday night arrested a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected in the shooting death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson of Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police executed a search warrant in the first block of West Cotton Street and arrested the suspect on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Fond du Lac Police were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning for a man lying on the ground. When they arrived they found Johnson dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Child injured by hay bale after searching for kittens in neighboring Fond Du Lac Co | By Sergeant Logan Will
August 25, 2022 – Fond Du Lac Co., WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call of a large hay bale that had fallen on a 9-year-old female at W3551 Sunny Rd, which is in the Township of Eden.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney Convicts Fond du Lac Man in Fentanyl Overdose Homicide
Eric Toney, who is running for Attorney General as a Republican, is on the front lines prosecuting homicide cases. District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced on Aug. 25, 2022, that Robert Harris was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose death in the City of Fond du Lac, in which he was accused of injecting a woman with the drug at a rooming house.
