Placerville, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

TRPA announces 30th annual Best in the Basin Awards

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board on Wednesday recognized seven projects and programs with Best in the Basin Awards for their exceptional environmental design and stewardship of Lake Tahoe, the agency said Thursday. For 30 years, TRPA has annually recognized projects that exhibit outstanding planning...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Keys sewer pump station to be replaced

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Public Utility District is replacing the wastewater pump station located at the corner of Tahoe Keys and Venice Boulevard. A press release from the district said this pump station transports all the wastewater from Emerald Bay, Fallen Leaf Lake, the Y, and Tahoe Keys, to the wastewater treatment plant. The current pump station is 60 years old and needs to be replaced to improve the reliability of this critical piece of infrastructure and protect Lake Tahoe.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe scientist honored with Dianne Feinstein Award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Dr. Charles Goldman, a legendary limnologist and distinguished professor emeritus at the University of California, Davis, las week received the Dianne Feinstein Lake Tahoe Award at the 26th annual Lake Tahoe Summit. The award honors exemplary leaders with a proven track record of work to...
DAVIS, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

2 impaired jaywalkers struck by vehicle near Kingsbury Grade

STATELINE, Nev. — Two individuals who may have been under the influence were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said on Thursday. The two unidentified people were struck just before 4 a.m. while crossing U.S. Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade. Both were airlifted to a regional hospital, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell who added that being under the influence was a factor.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking tool pilferers

STATELINE, Nev. — After exhausting all leads the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify individuals involved in tool thefts in the Casino Core area. On July 27 at approximately 9:22 a.m., an unknown man and woman took a black backpack full...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Thousands attend inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival; $23k raised

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, and brought the community together through live music, a vendor village and food and beverage trucks in efforts to raise money for a local environmental nonprofit. A culmination of ticket sales, bar tips,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County sales tax revenues increase spurred by gas sales

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Auditor-Controller Joe Harn has posted the El Dorado County sales tax update to the county’s website. The report covers the quarter ending March 2022. The report indicates the county’s sales tax revenues increased by 12.9% compared to the same time period in 2021....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Action: Makers Market, Heritage Days events; Matthews, Urban, Church on stage

The Ladies of the Mountain are presenting their 2nd annual Makers Market from 12-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, at the Coachman Hotel. The market will bring together a variety of local makers, artists, and vendors from the South Lake Tahoe area that will be selling their creations. The market will also have live music and drink specials.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

My View: Notes from the Front Row (Opinion)

Welcome to the new South Shore. Years ago, when I first moved to South Shore, we were pretty much a two-dimensional town; we were a gaming and skiing destination. And for the most part, that’s all we were for sure: the boaters, fishermen and some hikers, and a smattering of other activities, but for the most part, those two industry’s defined who we were both to visitors and those that lived here.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Knitters Guild of Incline Village celebrates 20 years

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — What started as a small group of women who belonged to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, is now celebrating its 20th anniversary as the Knitters Guild of Incline Village. Originally, these women met on an informal basis and visited with...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City to host inaugural Multicultural Celebration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The city of South Lake Tahoe along with the Multicultural Alliance Committee will host the inaugural Multicultural Celebration from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bijou Community Park. This one-day event celebrates the diversity of cultures in our community through art,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline alumna Rye defies odds, wins Xterra triathlon

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School alumna Kate Rye is lucky to be alive, let alone going out and winning triathlons. Rye, 23, is one of the most decorated high school swimmers in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history along with being a standout cross-country runner. She later swam for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but after a move to Reno following her freshman year, Rye found a new passion — triathlons.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV

