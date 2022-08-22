Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TRPA announces 30th annual Best in the Basin Awards
STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board on Wednesday recognized seven projects and programs with Best in the Basin Awards for their exceptional environmental design and stewardship of Lake Tahoe, the agency said Thursday. For 30 years, TRPA has annually recognized projects that exhibit outstanding planning...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Keys sewer pump station to be replaced
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Public Utility District is replacing the wastewater pump station located at the corner of Tahoe Keys and Venice Boulevard. A press release from the district said this pump station transports all the wastewater from Emerald Bay, Fallen Leaf Lake, the Y, and Tahoe Keys, to the wastewater treatment plant. The current pump station is 60 years old and needs to be replaced to improve the reliability of this critical piece of infrastructure and protect Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe scientist honored with Dianne Feinstein Award
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Dr. Charles Goldman, a legendary limnologist and distinguished professor emeritus at the University of California, Davis, las week received the Dianne Feinstein Lake Tahoe Award at the 26th annual Lake Tahoe Summit. The award honors exemplary leaders with a proven track record of work to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2 impaired jaywalkers struck by vehicle near Kingsbury Grade
STATELINE, Nev. — Two individuals who may have been under the influence were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said on Thursday. The two unidentified people were struck just before 4 a.m. while crossing U.S. Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade. Both were airlifted to a regional hospital, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell who added that being under the influence was a factor.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking tool pilferers
STATELINE, Nev. — After exhausting all leads the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify individuals involved in tool thefts in the Casino Core area. On July 27 at approximately 9:22 a.m., an unknown man and woman took a black backpack full...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Thousands attend inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival; $23k raised
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, and brought the community together through live music, a vendor village and food and beverage trucks in efforts to raise money for a local environmental nonprofit. A culmination of ticket sales, bar tips,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County sales tax revenues increase spurred by gas sales
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Auditor-Controller Joe Harn has posted the El Dorado County sales tax update to the county’s website. The report covers the quarter ending March 2022. The report indicates the county’s sales tax revenues increased by 12.9% compared to the same time period in 2021....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Makers Market, Heritage Days events; Matthews, Urban, Church on stage
The Ladies of the Mountain are presenting their 2nd annual Makers Market from 12-4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, at the Coachman Hotel. The market will bring together a variety of local makers, artists, and vendors from the South Lake Tahoe area that will be selling their creations. The market will also have live music and drink specials.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Valhalla concert will raise funds for Boathouse Theatre lighting improvements
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valhalla Tahoe is asking for the community’s help funding the remaining $10,000 needed to complete the Boathouse lighting improvement project at Valhalla. Five dollars from each ticket purchased to the Aug. 31 concert with the band FulaMuse will go toward replacing the 30-plus...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
My View: Notes from the Front Row (Opinion)
Welcome to the new South Shore. Years ago, when I first moved to South Shore, we were pretty much a two-dimensional town; we were a gaming and skiing destination. And for the most part, that’s all we were for sure: the boaters, fishermen and some hikers, and a smattering of other activities, but for the most part, those two industry’s defined who we were both to visitors and those that lived here.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Knitters Guild of Incline Village celebrates 20 years
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — What started as a small group of women who belonged to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, is now celebrating its 20th anniversary as the Knitters Guild of Incline Village. Originally, these women met on an informal basis and visited with...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City to host inaugural Multicultural Celebration
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The city of South Lake Tahoe along with the Multicultural Alliance Committee will host the inaugural Multicultural Celebration from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bijou Community Park. This one-day event celebrates the diversity of cultures in our community through art,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline alumna Rye defies odds, wins Xterra triathlon
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School alumna Kate Rye is lucky to be alive, let alone going out and winning triathlons. Rye, 23, is one of the most decorated high school swimmers in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history along with being a standout cross-country runner. She later swam for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but after a move to Reno following her freshman year, Rye found a new passion — triathlons.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Park Prime Steakhouse’s Guns and Rosemary
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. I love it when cocktail names are a play on words....
