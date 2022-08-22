ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss

Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Belal Muhammad not a fan of ‘pathetic’ Conor McGregor and Jake Paul mocking Kamaru Usman’s loss

Belal Muhammad doesn’t see any reason to kick someone when they’re down. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the champion of Muhammad’s 170-pound weight class, Kamaru Usman, was toppled. Rematching No. 3-ranked contender, Leon Edwards, Usman found himself firmly in control of the bout from round two until minute four of the fifth and final frame. Then disaster struck in the form of a perfect Edwards left high kick, stealing away the title (watch highlights).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muslim Salikhov
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
MMAmania.com

Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October

Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welterweight#Combat#Tuf
MMAmania.com

Video: Sean Strickland tells UFC 279’s Khamzat Chimaev to be nice — ‘You’re better than everybody’

Sean Strickland doesn’t want to mess with Khamzat Chimaev. During a recent stay in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chimaev and his new-best pal, Darren Till, did some training at Xtreme Couture with their fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender, Strickland. As one who is never shy to voice his thoughts on literally anything ... Strickland is able to get serious when it’s time — like when training or preparing to spar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’

Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Highlights! ‘Mighty Mouse’ Scores Revenge, Epic Jump Knee KO

Earlier tonight (Fri. Aug. 27, 2022), One Championship completed their debut event on US soil. Additionally, it was the first event from One to air on Amazon Prime, meaning the promotion was sure to pull out all the stops in putting on a great night of action. Even after a disastrous weigh-in day, the fighters delivered, putting on an incredible night of action featuring many finishes.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Mike Perry names Jon Jones and Jake Paul on bare knuckle hit list

Mike Perry is shooting for the stars after beating Michael Page at bare knuckle boxing last weekend at BKFC London. This includes recent callouts of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Oleksandr Usyk, and even Jon Jones. Last weekend Perry went six rounds against Bellator MMA veteran, Page, who was making his...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

False record, UFC debut loss, release ... ‘Ukrainian Conor McGregor’ now suspended for failed drug test

The Askar Mozharov saga has continued in the only wacky way one could have expected it to. MMA Junkie confirmed Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2022) that Mozharov has been suspended by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after a positive drug test result for his lone Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appearance in June 2022. Mozharov tested positive for GW1516 sulfone, a hormone and metabolic modulator. No specific timetable was given on the suspension’s length, but it was labeled as “temporary.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold explains beef with Dana White: ‘He f—ked me from the start’

Luke Rockhold may have come up short in the final fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) but that hasn’t stopped the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder from expressing himself as only he can. Going into his co-main event contest...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy