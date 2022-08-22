Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz smokes out USADA, refuses to give more piss
Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home. Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC...
MMAmania.com
Belal Muhammad not a fan of ‘pathetic’ Conor McGregor and Jake Paul mocking Kamaru Usman’s loss
Belal Muhammad doesn’t see any reason to kick someone when they’re down. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the champion of Muhammad’s 170-pound weight class, Kamaru Usman, was toppled. Rematching No. 3-ranked contender, Leon Edwards, Usman found himself firmly in control of the bout from round two until minute four of the fifth and final frame. Then disaster struck in the form of a perfect Edwards left high kick, stealing away the title (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
MMAmania.com
Khabib just called Cain Velasquez in jail — here’s what they talked about
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is currently behind bars in Santa Clara County while his attorneys battle multiple charges — including attempted murder — following a public and somewhat messy shootout that took place earlier this year. Get the latest on that pending court case right here.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October
Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
MMAmania.com
Denied! Khabib bans betting sponsorships in Eagle FC — ‘Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol’
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t have much say in what the promotion did while he was competing inside the Octagon, which was often splattered with sponsorship banners from gambling powerhouse Draft Kings, as well as booze boys Modelo. But now that Nurmagomedov is steering his own ship...
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘making plans’ for not-injured Colby Covington — ‘He’s ready to fight’
Two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington is expected to make his return to the Octagon at some point in the near future, according to UFC President Dana White, despite an earlier rumor that “Chaos” was suffering from “very bad” injuries and sidelined until next March. Either...
MMAmania.com
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 ‘Fight Motion’ video: Did Leon Edwards deliver the greatest knockout in UFC history?
Fight fans can now watch the slow-motion replay of all the action from UFC 278 last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, including Leon Edwards’ last-minute knockout win over Kamaru Usman to claim the undisputed UFC welterweight title. This past weekend delivered one of the most memorable knockout finishes...
MMAmania.com
Training video leaks of Leon Edwards camp planning, drilling EXACT kick that starched Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Leon Edwards captured the welterweight title by throwing the exact same head kick that his coaches planned and drilled in camp leading up to UFC 278, because the people “Rocky” pays to identify strengths and weaknesses in his opponents not only do their job, but do it very well.
MMAmania.com
Video: Sean Strickland tells UFC 279’s Khamzat Chimaev to be nice — ‘You’re better than everybody’
Sean Strickland doesn’t want to mess with Khamzat Chimaev. During a recent stay in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chimaev and his new-best pal, Darren Till, did some training at Xtreme Couture with their fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender, Strickland. As one who is never shy to voice his thoughts on literally anything ... Strickland is able to get serious when it’s time — like when training or preparing to spar.
MMAmania.com
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Highlights! ‘Mighty Mouse’ Scores Revenge, Epic Jump Knee KO
Earlier tonight (Fri. Aug. 27, 2022), One Championship completed their debut event on US soil. Additionally, it was the first event from One to air on Amazon Prime, meaning the promotion was sure to pull out all the stops in putting on a great night of action. Even after a disastrous weigh-in day, the fighters delivered, putting on an incredible night of action featuring many finishes.
MMAmania.com
Stephen Thompson turns down Shavkat Rakhmonov fight, insists UFC fans ‘didn’t want to see it either’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wanted to use two-time Welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, as a stepping stone for 170-pound “Nomad” Shavkat Rakhmonov; however, it sounds like the 39-year-old “Wonderboy” is content to sit and wait for another striker. Sure beats getting dumped and humped for 15...
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan claims Rafael dos Anjos ducked him after ‘RDA’ calls for ‘veteran’ UFC matchups
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who also carved out a respectable record at 170 pounds, will not be making another run at the division title and would prefer to finish out the twilight of his career battling well-traveled veterans like Jim Miller. “I had my last title run...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell sends ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal to the back of the line
Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business. Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal torches ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for UFC title snub, defiant ‘DC’ responds
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was part of the broadcast team that called Leon Edwards’ shocking upset win over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Cormier kept the conversation going on his “DC & RC”...
MMAmania.com
Mike Perry names Jon Jones and Jake Paul on bare knuckle hit list
Mike Perry is shooting for the stars after beating Michael Page at bare knuckle boxing last weekend at BKFC London. This includes recent callouts of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Oleksandr Usyk, and even Jon Jones. Last weekend Perry went six rounds against Bellator MMA veteran, Page, who was making his...
MMAmania.com
False record, UFC debut loss, release ... ‘Ukrainian Conor McGregor’ now suspended for failed drug test
The Askar Mozharov saga has continued in the only wacky way one could have expected it to. MMA Junkie confirmed Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2022) that Mozharov has been suspended by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after a positive drug test result for his lone Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appearance in June 2022. Mozharov tested positive for GW1516 sulfone, a hormone and metabolic modulator. No specific timetable was given on the suspension’s length, but it was labeled as “temporary.”
MMAmania.com
Luke Rockhold explains beef with Dana White: ‘He f—ked me from the start’
Luke Rockhold may have come up short in the final fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) but that hasn’t stopped the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder from expressing himself as only he can. Going into his co-main event contest...
Comments / 0