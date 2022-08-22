ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Teen fatally shoots twin brother in face while playing with gun, Georgia cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

UPDATE: A 17-year-old has been charged after accidentally shooting and killing his twin brother, DeKalb County police confirmed. The teen was booked into jail Monday, Aug. 22, on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Original story continues below.

A Georgia teen is dead after authorities said he was shot by his twin brother as the two played with a gun, according to local news outlets.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at a home in Stone Mountain, WAGA reported, citing the DeKalb County Police Department.

The 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in their bedroom when it went off, hitting one of them in the face, according to WGCL. The injured teen was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities haven’t released additional details about the incident, and it’s unclear who the gun belongs to.

While the shooting is believed to be accidental, police said the surviving teen could face manslaughter charges , WXIA and WGCL reported.

Stone Mountain is about 15 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

