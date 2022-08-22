ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trek the Trestle 2022

With the end of summer approaching, the St. Clair County Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 14th annual Labor Day “Trek the Trestle” Walk on the Wadhams to Avoca Trail. As part of the event, Participants cross the 640ft. Mill Creek trestle, the longest bridge of its...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
AG Nessel Leads Multistate Coalition in Defense of Federal Fuel Economy Standards

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a multistate coalition in filing a motion to intervene in defense of federal fuel economy standards for light duty vehicles. In May 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) adopted more stringent fuel economy standards for model year 2024-2026 vehicles. AG Nessel joined a multistate coalition of attorneys general in urging NHTSA to adopt these standards, and a similar coalition now seeks to join NHTSA in defending these standards from challenges filed by several states and a petroleum industry group.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mural, mural on the wall

From kitchens and hotel rooms to libraries and living quarters almost everywhere, humans often use images or souvenirs from visits to nature for decoration, remembrances of captivating experiences and inspiration. We also plant beautiful gardens around our homes and workplaces to attract birds and other animals to bring nature closer...
MICHIGAN STATE
AG Nessel Statement on Court of Appeals Ruling

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the statement below following a denial of the state legislature’s appeal of a preliminary injunction in Planned Parenthood v Attorney General of the State of Michigan by the Court of Appeals:. “The Court today made clear it was not persuaded...
MICHIGAN STATE
Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election

Michiganders can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. “Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it...
MICHIGAN STATE

