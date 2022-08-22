Read full article on original website
Trek the Trestle 2022
With the end of summer approaching, the St. Clair County Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 14th annual Labor Day “Trek the Trestle” Walk on the Wadhams to Avoca Trail. As part of the event, Participants cross the 640ft. Mill Creek trestle, the longest bridge of its...
AG Nessel Leads Multistate Coalition in Defense of Federal Fuel Economy Standards
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a multistate coalition in filing a motion to intervene in defense of federal fuel economy standards for light duty vehicles. In May 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) adopted more stringent fuel economy standards for model year 2024-2026 vehicles. AG Nessel joined a multistate coalition of attorneys general in urging NHTSA to adopt these standards, and a similar coalition now seeks to join NHTSA in defending these standards from challenges filed by several states and a petroleum industry group.
Mural, mural on the wall
From kitchens and hotel rooms to libraries and living quarters almost everywhere, humans often use images or souvenirs from visits to nature for decoration, remembrances of captivating experiences and inspiration. We also plant beautiful gardens around our homes and workplaces to attract birds and other animals to bring nature closer...
AG Nessel Statement on Court of Appeals Ruling
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the statement below following a denial of the state legislature’s appeal of a preliminary injunction in Planned Parenthood v Attorney General of the State of Michigan by the Court of Appeals:. “The Court today made clear it was not persuaded...
Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election
Michiganders can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. “Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it...
Blue Water Area Humane Society: Pet of the Week: “Eggs”, 8/26/22
Blue Water Healthy Living is proud to work with the Blue Water Area Humane Society to Present the Pet of the Week!. This week we have “Eggs” Available for Adoption!. Katie Phelan, the Director of the Blue Water Area Humane Society is here to show off “Eggs”!
AG Nessel: Beware of Scammers Taking Advantage of Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief recently announced by the Biden Administration. Here are the highlights of the announced loan debt relief:. The...
