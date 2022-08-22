Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
KAAL-TV
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for teen who allegedly threatened nurse with knife
(ABC 6 News) – A warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of threatening a Mayo Clinic nurse with a knife. Ramon Olinixyali Riba-Marmolego Jr. failed to appear in court Wednesday, according to Olmsted County records. Riba-Marmolego Jr. is accused of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and...
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested for DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
KIMT
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired
PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
No Charges for Rice County Deputy Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Laying in Highway
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face charges for fatally running over a woman who was laying in a highway in January. The decision was announced by Rice County Attorney John Fossum over the weekend. A news release says a State Patrol accident investigation concluded Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have time to avoid 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley, who was reportedly laying in the middle of Hwy. 60 east of Morristown around 2 a.m. on Jan 29.
Charges: Pine Island Man Fired At Least 20 Shots During Standoff
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have brought charges against the man accused of firing gun shots at law enforcement during a lengthy standoff in Pine Island over the weekend. The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Michael Molitor indicates the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a Goodhue County Sheriff’s...
Confrontation Leads to Felony Assault Charge for Kasson Wrestler
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A wrestler from Kasson is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly struck another wrestler during a tournament in Rochester. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Reed Parrish confronted the wrestler in the locker room at the Mayo Civic Center about something that happened during the victim’s last wrestling match during the tournament in late February. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday states Parrish then struck the wrestler on the right side of his face.
KAAL-TV
Kasson wrestler charged with assault
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson wrestler was charged with two counts of assault after a Feb. 26 altercation. According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 23, Rochester law enforcement met with a juvenile male at the St. Marys emergency department in February. The juvenile told officers that Reed...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Cash Wise Foods Bags New High Score, Assists Youth 1st
The contingent of cornhole throwers from Cash Wise Foods improved on their score from a year earlier in the Townsquare Media Charity Challenge/bean bag toss at the Steele County Free Fair. Though they still lost their game to the duo from Poly Pak Plastics of Medford, the important aspect of the event was to promote and support local charitable organizations.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0