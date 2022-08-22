Read full article on original website
Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Coffee County Arts Alliance is bringing back performances in a big way!. The Alliance brings art to the community through paintings and live events. The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native).
Little Red Schoolhouse in Enterprise to get new home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A blast from the past in Enterprise is getting a new home. The Pea River Historical Society's plans to move the historic Little Red Schoolhouse from its current position off of Boll Weevil Circle to downtown Enterprise are underway. The replica of a colonial schoolhouse
Join Taylor LIVE at 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock as she recaps local headlines and talks FNF!.
News4 Now Wiregrass Weekends
High school athletes spend hours each day perfecting their craft. From practice fields to the weight room - they are committed to being the best they can be. A blast from the past is getting a new home. The Pea River Historical Society is patiently awaiting the move of the Little Red School House.
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal's backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan's Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband's specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the
Brantley @ Houston County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Brantley takes on Geneva Houston County.
LIVE: Geneva vs. Bozeman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva is on the road in week one at Bozeman.
Ariton @ Highland Home | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Ariton takes on Highland Home.
Providence Christian @ Ashford | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Providence Christian takes on Ashford.
Daleville @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Daleville takes on Houston Academy.
Luverne @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Luverne takes on Geneva County.
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County.
Opp @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Opp takes on New Brockton.
Rehobeth @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Rehobeth takes on Wicksburg.
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program
Troy University band gets new uniforms
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University's band is getting new uniforms after 15 years. Band director Mark Walker said it was time for change, as some band members were passing out at games from the heat. "Its a much more comfortable uniform. It's about a third as light as
On the dotted line: Adam Glenn signs with Warner
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- An exciting day at Bethel Christian Academy for senior Adam Glenn, he has been part of the Bethel Clay Target team since he was in the 8th grade. He had quite a few schools recruiting him to come shoot, but Glenn is taking his talents Warner University as he moves to the next level.
Auburn @ Enterprise (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 1 Game of the Week, as Auburn takes on Enterprise.
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini's business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower's Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower's that will be on the same level of
