ksl.com
Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say
DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
Kick to the shin helps girl escape North Ogden kidnapping attempt
A 9-year-old girl was able to stop a man from kidnapping her while she walked near a North Ogden church on Thursday.
SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman. At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity. […]
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
Gephardt Daily
Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside Salt Lake City home after alleged assault
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a family member and then barricaded himself inside a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home...
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly beating acquaintance, stealing vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old man has been booked into jail for investigation of three felony charges after police say he beat a man he knew and took the victim’s car. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City police responded to a call...
The Justice Files: Years later, an apology
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Phillip Lucero appeared to make dramatic changes while in prison. A member of the Board of Pardons noticed his actions. It came during Tuesday’s parole hearing. Lucero is serving up to 20 years for a manslaughter conviction in 2015. While he made an impression on the hearing officer, the victim’s […]
upr.org
10-month-old girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested on child endangerment charges
A Lehi man was arrested Sunday after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. 9-1-1 was called on Aug. 15 by the baby’s mother who brought the baby to the hospital. Court documents say that the baby was unresponsive and was given Naloxone by medical staff at Mountain Point Hospital. Staff suspected that the overdose was caused by opiates.
ksl.com
Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say
LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
Gephardt Daily
Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery. Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress....
Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home, police say
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thursday after an argument in their bedroom, authorities said. The couple’s 9-year-old son discovered the woman’s body after his older sister heard gunfire, police said. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, of Tooele, was charged with...
SLCPD gang unit arrests man with drugs, stolen truck
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. Detectives spotted 24-year-old Martin Olmedo around 2:23 a.m. Thursday morning while driving a stolen truck into a motel parking lot near 800 West North Temple Street. When detectives walked up to […]
KSLTV
Utah family feels like they’re being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy family said they’re fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. “They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn’t quite figure out what was happening,” said Robert Smith. For...
KSLTV
Utah woman arrested after allegedly picking up her children while intoxicated
VINEYARD, Utah — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman was arrested Friday after authorities say she picked her children up at school and drove with them in the car while she was intoxicated and had used marijuana. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. after staff at an elementary school in Vineyard...
