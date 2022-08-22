ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say

DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman.  At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity.  […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Carrier#Robbery#United States#Dodge Charger
ABC4

The Justice Files: Years later, an apology

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Phillip Lucero appeared to make dramatic changes while in prison. A member of the Board of Pardons noticed his actions. It came during Tuesday’s parole hearing. Lucero is serving up to 20 years for a manslaughter conviction in 2015. While he made an impression on the hearing officer, the victim’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

10-month-old girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested on child endangerment charges

A Lehi man was arrested Sunday after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl. 9-1-1 was called on Aug. 15 by the baby’s mother who brought the baby to the hospital. Court documents say that the baby was unresponsive and was given Naloxone by medical staff at Mountain Point Hospital. Staff suspected that the overdose was caused by opiates.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Orem father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say

LEHI — An Orem man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father's laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated child abuse and child endangerment.
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

SLCPD gang unit arrests man with drugs, stolen truck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. Detectives spotted 24-year-old Martin Olmedo around 2:23 a.m. Thursday morning while driving a stolen truck into a motel parking lot near 800 West North Temple Street. When detectives walked up to […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy