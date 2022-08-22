ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker

WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24-year-old arrested in police-involved shooting in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one man – who has been identified as 24-yea-old Joseph Hall is in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DC police cruiser involved in crash in Southeast; 4 officers injured

WASHINGTON - A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday night in Southeast. Authorities say the collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Alabama Avenue near Hartford Street SE. During a late-night press conference, police said four officers responding to a shooting on the 3500 block of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State
Washington State
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
At least 12 people shot during violent day in DC

WASHINGTON - At least 12 people have been shot during a violent day in D.C. The latest shooting, according to D.C. police, left three men injured in Northeast. Fifth District Commander Ralph McLean said officers found the victims conscious and breathing around 7:30 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place NE. Three persons of interest were stopped by officers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera

A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Woman pulls gun during argument at Five Guys in King of Prussia Mall's food court, police say

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A day of shopping at King of Prussia mall turned into panic when a woman took out a gun in the food court area.Upper Merion police say the woman who brandished her gun had done so after initially walking away from other women during an argument.There was panic inside the King of Prussia Mall food court on Thursday afternoon. People were seen running after a woman pulled a gun at the Five Guys around 1 p.m."Almost the entire food court started running out," witness Corey Cohen said.Cohen was at the food court. He says...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Public Safety
Universal free school lunches ending in DMV schools

The hunger-fighting group Share Our Strength estimates 1 million DC, Virginia and Maryland kids total are on free or reduced lunch programs. Now, they're concerned about a pandemic-era program for universal free lunch that’s set to expire in a month.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA

