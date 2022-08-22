Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker
WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
fox5dc.com
24-year-old arrested in police-involved shooting in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one man – who has been identified as 24-yea-old Joseph Hall is in custody.
BET
Florida Man Convicted Of Hate Crime In Attack On Black Motorist Driving His Family
A federal jury in Tampa convicted Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, for a 2021 racially-motivated attack on a Black motorist on a Florida roadway, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday (Aug. 25). According to prosecutors, the victim, identified only as J.T., was driving with his daughter and girlfriend when Leahy...
fox5dc.com
DC police cruiser involved in crash in Southeast; 4 officers injured
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday night in Southeast. Authorities say the collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Alabama Avenue near Hartford Street SE. During a late-night press conference, police said four officers responding to a shooting on the 3500 block of...
fox5dc.com
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC
WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
Masked Man At-Large Following Armed Mobile Home Burglary In Central PA: Police
A mobile home in central Pennsylvania was invaded and burglarized on Wednesday, August 24, police say. Middlesex police were called to the home invasion burglary in the Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours. The armed man had fled before police arrived. He is described as...
fox5dc.com
At least 12 people shot during violent day in DC
WASHINGTON - At least 12 people have been shot during a violent day in D.C. The latest shooting, according to D.C. police, left three men injured in Northeast. Fifth District Commander Ralph McLean said officers found the victims conscious and breathing around 7:30 p.m. on the unit block of Quincy Place NE. Three persons of interest were stopped by officers.
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
fox5dc.com
Suspect caught on camera during burglary
DC Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a burglary offense. The suspect was caught on camera at the residence in the 3500 block of Edmunds Street NW.
Woman pulls gun during argument at Five Guys in King of Prussia Mall's food court, police say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A day of shopping at King of Prussia mall turned into panic when a woman took out a gun in the food court area.Upper Merion police say the woman who brandished her gun had done so after initially walking away from other women during an argument.There was panic inside the King of Prussia Mall food court on Thursday afternoon. People were seen running after a woman pulled a gun at the Five Guys around 1 p.m."Almost the entire food court started running out," witness Corey Cohen said.Cohen was at the food court. He says...
NBC Washington
Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings
A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
fox5dc.com
Maryland family adopts Ukrainian teen sisters driven from their homeland during Russian invasion
FREDERICK, Md. - A Maryland family has opened their home and their hearts to two very special teens from Ukraine. Phil Lazos and his wife Karen have adopted 18-year-old twins Anastasia and Tatyana – two sisters who were driven from their homeland in the Odesa area following the Russian invasion.
fox5dc.com
Clean car standards coming to Virginia
The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
fox5dc.com
Universal free school lunches ending in DMV schools
The hunger-fighting group Share Our Strength estimates 1 million DC, Virginia and Maryland kids total are on free or reduced lunch programs. Now, they're concerned about a pandemic-era program for universal free lunch that’s set to expire in a month.
fox5dc.com
Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
