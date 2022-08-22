Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 8/26 IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a major title change. IMPACT held the first night of the Lone Star Stampede television taping on August 26th at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Per PWInsider, The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc...
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair
Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 4 Results (8/26/22) | Miyu Amasaki vs. Tam Nakano, Hanan vs. Aoi, And More
STARDOM and other promotions came together for NEW BLOOD 4 on Friday as the fourth edition of the show centered around showcasing the young talents of the Joshi world proved to be another newsworthy show. For the first time in the short history, a title was defended as Hanan defended the Future of Stardom Championship in the semi-main event against JUST TAP OUT's Aoi. Plus Miyu Amasaki main evented the show for the third time, taking on Tam Nakano in singles action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Titles, Dark Order Advances | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 8/26/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) review the August 26, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -Last Chance Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Championship Tournament. -Xavier Woods returns. -Dark Order vs. House of Black. -ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. -- Exclusive! Grab the...
Moxley squashes Punk, Thunder Rosa is hurt, and Kingston slapped Sammy | Day After Dynamite #24
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) to review the August 24th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Jay Lethal take on Dax Harwood and a BANGER trios main event and much more.
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Drew McIntyre: I'm Going To Kick Roman Reigns' F-cking Head Off At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre sent a heated message to Roman Reigns on the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown. In a lengthy two-part video package, McIntyre looked back at his journey to WWE Clash at the Castle, dating back to his days when he was a wrestling fan as a kid. He reflected on his failed first WWE run and the way he scratched and clawed his way back to the company.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motor City Machine Guns Set To Make AEW Debut, Will Team With Jay Lethal At All Out
The Motor City Machine Guns are coming to All Elite Wrestling. On the August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt announced that himself and Satnam Singh won't be teaming with Jay Lethal in the six-man tag against FTR & Wardlow. Instead, Dutt is bringing in IMPACT's Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to team with Lethal at the pay-per-view. This will be both Shelley and Sabin's promotional debut.
Billy Corgan: I Had Zero Hesitation When Bringing In Matt Cardona, He 147% Fits Into The Equation
Billy Corgan talks about Matt Cardona. Wrestling promoters around the world lost a valuable asset when notorious Fightful-hater Matt Cardona suffered a bicep injury. Before his injury occurred, Cardona was on a legendary run on the independent scene and was becoming one of the most booked wrestlers in the world.
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's Retirement, Triple H Leading Creative
WWE underwent a massive change on July 22 when Vince McMahon retired as CEO of the company. McMahon had been at the helm of WWE for over 40 years, leading the company to new heights and records. McMahon's retirement came amid the WWE board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct...
Road Dogg Recalls Bryan Danielson Being 'Stiff' With Kicks, Says Daniel Garcia Work Gets Him Over
Road Dogg recalls working with the former Daniel Bryan in 2014 and comments on Bryan Danielson's recent match with Daniel Garcia. In 2014, Brian “Road Dogg” James had a last hurrah in WWE as a wrestler. As part of this final run, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn once again became WWE Tag Team Champions and they got to share the ring with competitors such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Shield, and Daniel Bryan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating
WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
AEW Dynamite On 8/24 Draws Highest Total Viewership Since February, Grabs #1 Spot On Cable
Viewership numbers for the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on August 24, which was built around CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in a Championship unification match, drew 1,049,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 957,000 viewers.
NXT UK Results (8/25): NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Match, NXT UK Title Tournament Semi-Finals
NXT UK Results (8/25) - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter. - Noam Dar gets ready for the main event. - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey. - Bate is confronted by Seven. - A Fatal 4-Way Elimination Number One Contender Match...
Becky Lynch Interviews Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg, Shibata Set To Appear At Indie Show | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, August 26, 2022. - In the video linked above, WWE's Becky Lynch interviewed Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg about their new film "Me Time". - Katsuyori Shibata is set to appear and do a meet and greet at an upcoming West Coast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evil Uno On CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page: From My Side, There Is Nothing
On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk called out Hangman Page and offered him his rematch for the AEW World Title. Punk defeated Page at AEW Double or Nothing to win the title and when Hangman didn't appear, Punk said that was "coward shit." The challenge was...
WWE Had Significant Cutbacks To WWE Producers
Things were changing significantly for WWE producers prior to Vince McMahon's departure, and seemed to have carried over. In gaining the WWE production notes in recent weeks, it became evident that things were being adjusted for WWE producers. Both Joe Hennig and Ariya Daivari had got deep within their training process and had began producing Main Event taping matches solo, but were both let go. Ariya Daivari was expected to be hired full time prior to that, but has since debuted for the ROH and AEW brands as a wrestler.
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potential Match Against Rhea Ripley, Didn't Love Rhea's Ball Shot On Edge
Beth Phoenix got involved in the action on Monday's WWE Raw when she saved her husband Edge from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley started thing on Monday by hitting Edge with a low blow after Edge had defeated Damian Priest in the main event. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Phoenix...
Theory: I Wanted To Tell The World That Papa John Is My Daddy, But Now I’ll Show Him The Way
Theory wants to show "Papa John" the way. Before Theory became a breakout star on WWE Raw, he was featured as a member of The Way on NXT. The stable also included Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Gargano and LeRae were Theory and Hartwell's parental figures, and they often tried to stop Indi from dating Dexter Lumis. Likewise, Gargano and Theory got into plenty of shenanigans as well.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0