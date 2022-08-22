ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Adam Idah could play some part for Norwich against Bournemouth after injury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWsHq_0hQYcreL00

Norwich expect to have forward Adam Idah back in the squad for the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bournemouth.

Republic of Ireland international Idah, out since February after suffering a serious knee injury, has stepped up his recovery and should be available from the bench to help sharpen his match fitness.

Full-back Sam Byram (thigh) looks set to return to the side for a first appearance of the new season, but centre-half Andrew Omobamidele will be rested after picking up a minor ankle issue in Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship win over Millwall.

Defenders Jacob Sorensen (ankle), Sam McCallum (foot) and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) are all out, along with midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee).

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed he will utilise the squad for the trip to Carrow Road.

The Cherries, beaten 3-0 at home by Arsenal on Saturday, head to Liverpool at the weekend, so Parker is expected to freshen up the starting XI.

Winger Jaidon Anthony was sent on at half-time against the Gunners to make his Premier League debut and could be in contention to start. Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie also both came off the bench, so are likely to feature again.

Forward Dominic Solanke will be assessed on his ankle issue, while summer signings Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Joe Rothwell (quad) continue their own recovery.

newschain

Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie scored his first league goal since December 2020 as the Sky Bet Championship leaders hit back to earn a 1-1 draw at Luton. McBurnie last found the net in a league game in a 2-1 top-flight defeat to Leicester, while his only goal last term came in the Carabao Cup against Southampton, when he scored an equaliser to force a penalty shoot-out the Blades ultimately lost.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brighton have no new injury worries as they take on Leeds

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with Leeds. The Seagulls are expected to travel with the same squad, but are still without Jeremy Sarmiento who misses out with injury. Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee as he remains sidelined with a knee injury. Leeds striker Patrick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
