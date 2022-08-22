Read full article on original website
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley Varsity Football
KMAland Triangle Week 1 (8/26): Shenandoah, Red Oak pick up Week 1 wins
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak were both winners while Clarinda fell to Creston in KMAland triangle football action on Friday. Cole Scamman had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns while Brody Cullin finished with two catches for 85 yards and a score. Blake Herold pitched in three grabs for 96 yards, and Jade Spangler had one catch for a 53-yard touchdown. Beau Gardner rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Dickerson tallied 81 yards on the ground and scored once.
KMAland Small Class 11-Player Week 1 (8/26): Treynor wins thriller, Battle for the Rock back to Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Treynor won a thriller, Underwood rolled, the Battle for the Rock went back to Mount Ayr and Kuemper, Sidney, AHSTW and SW Valley also won in small-class 11-Player action on Friday. Treynor 21 St. Albert 17. Kayden Dirks hit Alan Young on a Hail Mary touchdown just before...
Southwest Valley holds off Central Decatur in defensive dandy
(Corning) -- It wasn't pretty, but the only thing Southwest Valley football cares about is their 1-0 start. The Timberwolves use their traditional recipe of an efficient ground game and sound defense to escape with a 17-11 win over Central Decatur in their 2022 opener. "We win ugly," Coach Anthony...
Hayes, Panthers handle Clarinda in season opener
(Creston) -- Every team wants a 1-0 start, but few expect to be firing on all cylinders in the season opener. Creston (1-0) did just that and then some Friday with a 28-12 win over Clarinda (0-1). “I think our kids had all the respect for Clarinda,” Creston head coach...
Underwood at Tri-Center Varsity Football
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 1
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland Volleyball (8/25): Sidney posts three-win night, Glenwood, EM, Griswold, Falls City pick up two wins apiece
(KMAland) -- Sidney had a three-win night, Glenwood, East Mills, Griswold and Falls City took two wins each and Stanton, T-C, Mt Ayr, Bedford, SW Valley, Audubon, AL, Melcher, JCC, A-G, J-B, Palmyra, Auburn & Sacred Heart were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Thursday. CORNER CONFERENCE. Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills...
KMAland Missouri Week 1 (8/26): East Atchison, Rock Port roll to 1-0 starts
(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday. Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score. Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20. Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing...
KMAland Football (8/25): LC, SC North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling, Gretna all winners
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Sioux City North, Johnson-Brock, Sterling and Gretna were all winners in KMAland high school football action on Thursday. Lewis Central won a thriller, scoring the final 14 points in the final minutes of the game. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Falls City softball off to quick start, looking to bounce back from tough defeats
(Falls City) -- Falls City softball is off to a quick start to the season, winning four of their seven games with a trio of tough defeats. “I think we’re really off to a good start, and we’re hoping to just build from here,” Coach Trista Hutchings told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “I have the luxury of having five seniors on our team, and they’ve really stepped up into the leadership role. It’s been awesome to see, and that’s both offensively and defensively doing good things for us.”
KMAland Nebraska Week 1 (8/26): Ashland-Greenwood nabs statement win
(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
College Soccer (8/27): Northwest Missouri State women open with win
(KMAland) — Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer opened their season with a win on Friday. Check out the regional soccer scoreboard below.
Ashland-Greenwood hosts defending champ in opening week C-1 showdown
(Ashland) -- A Class C-1 showdown heads to KMAland Nebraska on Friday evening when defending state champion Columbus Lakeview travels to Omaha World-Herald preseason No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood. “We feel really good,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “We’re really confident about our team this year. We bring some core...
David W. Poston, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138) Celebration of Life Gathering - The Bricker Room (Shenandoah Safety Center - 400 W Sheridan Ave) Memorials:In David's name are being directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Omaha National Cemetery. Notes:David passed...
Week 1 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Clarinda primed for big season with returning talent, offensive firepower
(Clarinda) -- Offensive starpower will be abundant for the Clarinda Cardinals as they head into the new football season. Clarinda returns a host of assets to a squad that found its groove during the latter half of last season. The Cardinals opened 2021 with three straight losses before winning four of their last five regular season games and earning themselves a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Lewis Central comes back, reigns supreme in 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- A matchup between two defending state champions lived up to the hype on Thursday night. Three hundred sixty-three days after surrendering a double-digit lead to Harlan, the Lewis Central football team staged a memorable comeback with two touchdowns in the final three minutes for a thrilling 30-27 win.
IWCC's Strohmeier joins UFR ahead of season opener
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western football kicks off its 2022 season in Council Bluffs on Saturday. The Reivers come into the new year after a national runner-up honor in 2021. "Every single year, there's a lot of question marks," Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "But we definitely have some playmakers. We just got to see how they do in live situations."
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
