(Falls City) -- Falls City softball is off to a quick start to the season, winning four of their seven games with a trio of tough defeats. “I think we’re really off to a good start, and we’re hoping to just build from here,” Coach Trista Hutchings told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “I have the luxury of having five seniors on our team, and they’ve really stepped up into the leadership role. It’s been awesome to see, and that’s both offensively and defensively doing good things for us.”

FALLS CITY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO