ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

New lifesaving training coming to DC high schools

WASHINGTON — A new training called "Stop the Bleed" is being rolled out in D.C. high schools, aimed at empowering both teachers and students to take safety into their own hands, so they’re better prepared during emergencies. Dr. Babeck Sarani, chief of trauma and acute care surgery at...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser's vaccine mandate unlawful, DC Superior Court judge rules

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Superior Judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Muriel Bowser's vaccine mandate is unlawful. According to a press release from the DC Police Union, Judge Maurice Ross has issued an order ruling that Bowser's COVID-19 mandate, which applies to all D.C. employees, is illegal. In Aug. 2021,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WUSA9

Department of Defense denies DC mayor's request for migrant assistance

WASHINGTON — The states of Arizona and Texas continue to send asylum seekers to the District as the school year approaches for children. More than 8,700 asylum seekers have been sent to D.C. from both states since April. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said his state has sent about 7,200 migrants on 175 buses to D.C. so far. While Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office said 1,516 migrants have gotten on 41 buses to go to the District.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Mayor#Housing Association#Haf
WUSA9

MD Governor Candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said....
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
WUSA9

'Emmett Till Alert' system launched in Maryland to bring awareness to hate crimes across the state

MARYLAND, USA — A name that rings bells will sound off alarms in Maryland in a new alert system initiative to bring awareness to racially charged hate crimes. The "Emmett Till Alert" is named after a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The lynching ignited a flame in the civil rights movement after Till's funeral had an open casket to show the brutality of the incident.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WUSA9

Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds

PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
PASADENA, MD
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Direct payments worth $3,000 available for key workers

The portal for New York healthcare employers to register their workers for bonus payments worth up to $3,000 is now open. The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month, aims to increase the state's healthcare workforce by 20% over the next five years.
POLITICS
purewow.com

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy