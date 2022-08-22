WASHINGTON — The states of Arizona and Texas continue to send asylum seekers to the District as the school year approaches for children. More than 8,700 asylum seekers have been sent to D.C. from both states since April. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said his state has sent about 7,200 migrants on 175 buses to D.C. so far. While Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office said 1,516 migrants have gotten on 41 buses to go to the District.

