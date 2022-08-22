Read full article on original website
New lifesaving training coming to DC high schools
WASHINGTON — A new training called "Stop the Bleed" is being rolled out in D.C. high schools, aimed at empowering both teachers and students to take safety into their own hands, so they’re better prepared during emergencies. Dr. Babeck Sarani, chief of trauma and acute care surgery at...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
DC to offer more than $200K to incentivize residents to buy homes
Prospective homebuyers in Washington, D.C., can now receive more than $200,000 to help with their mortgage down payments, marking the latest effort by the city government to incentivize district residents to purchase homes.
Mayor Bowser's vaccine mandate unlawful, DC Superior Court judge rules
WASHINGTON — A D.C. Superior Judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Muriel Bowser's vaccine mandate is unlawful. According to a press release from the DC Police Union, Judge Maurice Ross has issued an order ruling that Bowser's COVID-19 mandate, which applies to all D.C. employees, is illegal. In Aug. 2021,...
Why a student loan pause may not make much of an impact on DC residents
WASHINGTON — From $10,000 to upwards of $100,000 residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia are no stranger to student loan debt. Many new graduates, however, have yet to start paying back their loans, thanks in part to a repayment pause put into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have...
DC grandfather of 10 donates to food drives to set example for his family
WASHINGTON — “Best Grandpa Ever,” that’s what reads on Don Wells's t-shirt as he approached the Giant on H Street in Northeast D.C. to donate to the food drive hosted by WUSA9 and Capital Area Food Bank on Wednesday afternoon. Don Wells made an appearance at...
Department of Defense denies DC mayor's request for migrant assistance
WASHINGTON — The states of Arizona and Texas continue to send asylum seekers to the District as the school year approaches for children. More than 8,700 asylum seekers have been sent to D.C. from both states since April. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said his state has sent about 7,200 migrants on 175 buses to D.C. so far. While Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office said 1,516 migrants have gotten on 41 buses to go to the District.
Maryland high court to resentence DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo as juvenile offender
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2022 about Maryland's Supreme Court reviewing the D.C. sniper's life sentence. Maryland's high court is requesting a resentencing for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to be tried as a juvenile offender, according to a Friday announcement. Malvo, who...
MD Governor Candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said....
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
'Emmett Till Alert' system launched in Maryland to bring awareness to hate crimes across the state
MARYLAND, USA — A name that rings bells will sound off alarms in Maryland in a new alert system initiative to bring awareness to racially charged hate crimes. The "Emmett Till Alert" is named after a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The lynching ignited a flame in the civil rights movement after Till's funeral had an open casket to show the brutality of the incident.
Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
DC mother speaks out about her family's living conditions in SE apartment complex
WASHINGTON — A D.C. mother is pleading for help. Ashley Jones and her six children live in an apartment in Southeast, D.C. that’s filled with mold and broken windows. At almost every turn, they can find something that is molding, broken, or deteriorating. For months she’s been trying...
Chesapeake boat captain capturing crabs & massive online crowds
PASADENA, Md. — These Chesapeake Bay crustaceans weren't going down without a fight. Setting out from the Magothy river in Pasadena, Maryland and motoring into the Bay, the boat captain summed up a day in his workplace: everything out here will try to hurt you. Our captain, Luke McFadden,...
VSP: Police activity closes NB I-495 ramp to Little River Turnpike
ANNANDALE, Va. — An investigation by Virginia State Police has shut down the northbound Interstate 495 ramp to eastbound Little River Turnpike early Thursday morning. Drivers headed that way should seek alternate routes. Sky9 flew over the area early Thursday and saw police tape blocking the ramp and VSP...
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Direct payments worth $3,000 available for key workers
The portal for New York healthcare employers to register their workers for bonus payments worth up to $3,000 is now open. The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month, aims to increase the state's healthcare workforce by 20% over the next five years.
purewow.com
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
