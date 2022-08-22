Last season, the Edmonton Oilers had two rookies, Ryan McLeod and Tyler Benson. To qualify to be a rookie in the NHL, the player must not have played more than 25 games in one previous season or six or more in any two previous seasons. Philip Broberg and Markus Niemelainen came close, as they got their first taste of NHL action and just hit the 20-game mark. This coming season, the Oilers should once again have two rookies. This time the two rookies will do well enough to be in contention for the 2022-23 Calder Trophy. These players are Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO