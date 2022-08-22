Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Montgomery, Lysell & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a Boston sports radio host fires back at a Czech source who suggested David Pastrnak is in no rush to sign a contract extension. Meanwhile, new head coach Jim Montgomery explained how he envisions his top two forward lines to work for the start of the 2022-23 season. In other news, Fabian Lysell is considered a serious candidate to crack the opening night roster this fall. Aside from his bright future, however, the Bruins were recently ranked as having the worst prospect pipeline in the league.
Red Wings sign former No. 6 overall pick Filip Zadina to three-year deal
The narrative around Zadina’s career thus far has largely been centered around how he’s failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him as a prospect. Drafted sixth overall at the 2018 draft, many outlets had Zadina ranked even higher, with quite a few considering him the best prospect outside of the clearly-defined top two players, Rasmus Dahlin and Andrei Svechnikov.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 2 Under-the-Radar Calder Trophy Candidates in 2022-23
Last season, the Edmonton Oilers had two rookies, Ryan McLeod and Tyler Benson. To qualify to be a rookie in the NHL, the player must not have played more than 25 games in one previous season or six or more in any two previous seasons. Philip Broberg and Markus Niemelainen came close, as they got their first taste of NHL action and just hit the 20-game mark. This coming season, the Oilers should once again have two rookies. This time the two rookies will do well enough to be in contention for the 2022-23 Calder Trophy. These players are Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Golden Knights, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Christian Dvorak’s name is out there in the rumor mill again. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks might be looking at a couple of free agents still out there on the market. The Vegas Golden Knights signed Phil Kessel, what does that mean for their...
NHL, NHLPA expect World Cup of Hockey to return in 2024
Speaking Wednesday during the NHL’s European Player Media Tour, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL, NHLPA and IIHF are “moving full steam ahead” and “continuing to have regular meetings” regarding the return of the World Cup of Hockey tournament in February of 2024.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers, Hockey Edmonton add Junior Oilers female program
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers and Hockey Edmonton announced a significant update to the Edmonton Junior Oilers program by establishing an Edmonton Junior Oilers U18 AAA female program. The female team will remain a member of the EFHL for the 2022-23 season. The new Edmonton Junior Oilers program, which...
The Hockey Writers
Predicting NHL Captains for 2022-23
Having the “C” stitched onto a jersey has been a tradition in hockey for over a century. Arguably the biggest honor a team can bestow upon a player, the NHL has had many iconic captains over the years from Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux to Scott Niedermayer and Mark Messier. The modern era has also seen its share of legendary leaders like Sidney Crosby, who has won three Stanley Cups and Steven Stamkos, who has two.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Flyers Sign RFAs Wade Allison, Linus Hogberg To New Deals
Chuck Fletcher’s offseason to-do list is nearly complete. On Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers general manager announced that he’d come to terms with two more restricted free agents on new contracts. Forward Wade Allison signed a two-year deal, while defenseman Linus Hogberg inked a one-year pact. Just one Philadelphia...
Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant sees opportunity for young stars, scoring projections, and more
Head coach Gerard Gallant knows the New York Rangers will be going into the season with many of their high draft picks set to play much bigger roles. Over the course of this offseason, I’ve detailed all the changes expected due to every pending UFA’s signing elsewhere via free agency. However, none is bigger than both Alexis Lafreniere (fist overall 2020) and Kappo Kakko (second overall 2019) playing in the top six.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche had a dream season in 2021-22, going 56-19-7 and ultimately finishing just a few points back of winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s best record. While the Avs were always a favorite to win the Stanley Cup, general manager Joe Sakic didn’t just wait...
markerzone.com
MIKE BABCOCK INDICATES HIS NHL COACHING CAREER IS OVER
It appears 2019 will officially go down in the books as the last year of Mike Babcock's NHL coaching career. Babcock appeared on a radio station in Saskatoon Friday just a day after giving up his voluntary position as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team. Babcock said he won't be returning to the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Defensive Future Following Dobson & Romanov Deals
Finally, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov have signed their restricted free agent (RFA) contracts for the 2022-23 season. In classic Lou Lamoriello fashion, these deals were announced over a month after the free agency window opened and right after Nazem Kadri picked Calgary over New York. Once the options for high-priced free agents were gone, the New York Islanders announced the signings of their RFAs. Kieffer Bellows signed a $1.2 million deal for one season with RFA rights for next season. He will need to prove his place on the team next season to get a longer-term contract next year. The other two deals signed were the future defensive partners in Romanov and Dobson. Both contracts lead to a short-term, win-now future for the team.
Yardbarker
Pastrnak Hesitant to Sign Long-Term with Bruins
The Boston Bruins as an organization have had little trouble keeping star talent around over the years, but that may not be the case when it comes to David Pastrnak. According to Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono, the 26-year-old isn’t wanting to discuss an extension at this time, despite the teams desire to get something done in the near future. This rumor comes just months after reports dropped that the Bruins were considering moving him due to being far apart on contract talks.
