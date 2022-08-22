ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Giants vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 27 (Sonny Gray Undervalued at Home)

The Minnesota Twins' faint playoff hopes hinge on a late September push. The Twins are three games off the pace of the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, and are in desperate need of a winning streak. They'll look to build one with stud pitcher Sonny Gray on the mound against the struggling San Francisco Giants, who have dropped six of their last 10.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

MLB Underdog of the Day (Brewers Have No Answers vs. Lefties)

Everyone knows the old saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, that is very applicable to my betting today. My last two underdogs have been targeting lefties pitching against offenses that cannot hit lefties. I did it with Seattle’s Marco Gonzales against Cleveland, then yesterday with Justin Steele of the Cubs against Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Braves: 3 players who would have to be in any Mike Trout trade package

Any trade between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels involving Mike Trout will have to include these three players, too. The Los Angeles Angels could have a new owner next season. Even if Arte Moreno doesn’t sell the team, he could sell some players. Mike Trout is one of the two superstars on the roster teams like the Atlanta Braves could be calling about. Shohei Ohtani is the other but we’ll save a discussion about him for another day.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

MLB Weather Report for Saturday, August 27 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)

Saturday's 15-game Big League slate looks to be in good shape for most of the country, but a few spots in the midwest and east coast could be in line for a few delays. In Minneapolis, Target Field could see rain really start to pick up in the 8 p.m. hour for the Twins game against the San Francisco Giants. A little earlier in the day, the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds may have some early delays in D.C., but rain in the forecast is expected to stop an hour or so into the ballgame.
ENVIRONMENT
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Bryce Harper is Back and Making up for Lost Time)

This is just a beautiful day in sports. Week 0 of the college football season kicks off as I write this, the baseball season is really heating up as we approach the playoffs, and it’s finally the last week of the NFL preseason. What is a better way to celebrate than to hit on some quick No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets? If we hit, then we get a quick influx of cash to play with on the late-night college football games.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’

Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
NFL
