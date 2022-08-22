Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)
Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Giants vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 27 (Sonny Gray Undervalued at Home)
The Minnesota Twins' faint playoff hopes hinge on a late September push. The Twins are three games off the pace of the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, and are in desperate need of a winning streak. They'll look to build one with stud pitcher Sonny Gray on the mound against the struggling San Francisco Giants, who have dropped six of their last 10.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Rockies and Mets to Mash in New York)
PICK: Padres -1.5 (-135) San Diego gets to see another Kansas City lefty on the mound today after taking care of Kris Bubic last night. They tagged Bubic with six earned runs on nine hits in just four innings. Now Daniel Lynch has to contend with that same lineup. Lynch...
MLB Underdog of the Day (Brewers Have No Answers vs. Lefties)
Everyone knows the old saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, that is very applicable to my betting today. My last two underdogs have been targeting lefties pitching against offenses that cannot hit lefties. I did it with Seattle’s Marco Gonzales against Cleveland, then yesterday with Justin Steele of the Cubs against Milwaukee.
Braves: 3 players who would have to be in any Mike Trout trade package
Any trade between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels involving Mike Trout will have to include these three players, too. The Los Angeles Angels could have a new owner next season. Even if Arte Moreno doesn’t sell the team, he could sell some players. Mike Trout is one of the two superstars on the roster teams like the Atlanta Braves could be calling about. Shohei Ohtani is the other but we’ll save a discussion about him for another day.
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, August 27 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
Saturday's 15-game Big League slate looks to be in good shape for most of the country, but a few spots in the midwest and east coast could be in line for a few delays. In Minneapolis, Target Field could see rain really start to pick up in the 8 p.m. hour for the Twins game against the San Francisco Giants. A little earlier in the day, the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds may have some early delays in D.C., but rain in the forecast is expected to stop an hour or so into the ballgame.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Bryce Harper is Back and Making up for Lost Time)
This is just a beautiful day in sports. Week 0 of the college football season kicks off as I write this, the baseball season is really heating up as we approach the playoffs, and it’s finally the last week of the NFL preseason. What is a better way to celebrate than to hit on some quick No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets? If we hit, then we get a quick influx of cash to play with on the late-night college football games.
Field angle of Jackson Stephens taking a line drive off his head is terrifying
A new angle of Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens taking a line drive off his head makes it even more miraculous that he’s alright. Baseball suddenly became secondary in St. Louis on Friday night. Atlanta Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens exited his relief appearance after taking a line drive straight to his forehead.
NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’
Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
Sky, Sun brace for extended semifinal series
After getting pushed to the limit in the first round by heavy underdogs, the second-seeded Chicago Sky and third-seeded Connecticut
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
