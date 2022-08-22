Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]
Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash. Weekends are always exciting in Lancaster, PA. Several events are happening throughout the county, Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, three of which I am highlighting here because they sound super fun:
WGAL
Chris Stapleton to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Stapleton will play in Hershey on Saturday. He's bringing his All-American Road Show to Hersheypark Stadium at 7 p.m. The tour further celebrates the release of "Starting Over," which won Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and a Grammy for Best Country Album.
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This Weekend
This Sunday, Lady Gaga is set to perform live at Hersheypark Stadium. This comes after Lady Gaga announced the North American leg of her highly-anticipated The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour is expanding with three new dates, including her first time-performance at Hersheypark Stadium, Aug. 28, 2022.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
abc27.com
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more
Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Can you imagine more than 400 whoopie pies in one place?. Mark your calendars. The annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Lancaster is the place to be the second Saturday in September. The festival features more than 400 different flavors and is held at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, located in the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
visitlebanonvalley.com
Family Adventure Day in the Lebanon Valley
We wanted to know how a local family would spend a Family Day together, so we asked the Boyer Family from Lebanon, PA. Join this family of six as they spend a fun filled day and find adventure in the Lebanon Valley!. As the summer winds down and the school...
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]
I'll be honest - I was actually looking for the Crate & Barrel Outlet at Rockvale when I stumbled upon Vintage Revival Market. Once inside, I forgot all about the other outlet shop I was planning on visiting.
lebtown.com
Don’t act like you’re not impressed: WLYH studio up for auction, towers not included
It’s kind of a big deal. And it could be yours, depending how the auction goes. 374 S. Butler Road will be auctioned starting Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. and ending Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 11:10 a.m. The starting bid is $150,000. The future for the building is...
abc27.com
Fresh Market in Hershey to ‘soft open’ next week
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fresh Market in Hershey will be having their soft opening for the Upper Level of their market on September 1. The second level of the market consists mainly of all-prepared food and beverage vendors. Fresh Market is a market in downtown Hershey that is set...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Urban Air Adventure Park – Lancaster, PA
Urban Air Adventure Park recently opened a new location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It’s located along Route 30 near the Park City Mall. The address for Urban Air in Lancaster is 2040 Bennet Ave. There are other locations of Urban Air in the mid-Atlantic region. This post will cover the activities at the Lancaster location.
celebrategettysburg.com
A Sweeet! Calling
Bringing Sugary Joy to Gettysburg for the Last Decade. Sweeet! The Candy Store was calling to the young girl, and she just couldn’t resist. “My daughter wanted to go there once, and I was trying not to stop,” says Candy Nies of her then-12-year-old daughter. “We caught the red light out front, and she hopped out and ran into the store.”
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
WGAL
Proton therapy center will open soon in Lancaster
A proton therapy center will soon open in Lancaster – the first in the Susquehanna Valley. The state-of-the-art center is at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. "We're really excited to bring this technology to the community," said Dr. Pamela Boimel, a radiation oncologist. Proton therapy is a newer...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to have fee-waived adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a...
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area introduces new adoption programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is introducing two new initiatives: a Longest Resident Foster-to-Adopt program and a new “Meet Your Match” adoption application. The Foster-to-Adopt program features adoptable dogs that are some of the shelter’s longest residents. This program will give...
bctv.org
Humane PA to Clear Shelters With One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters, with a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, August 27th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. Clear The...
