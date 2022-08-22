Read full article on original website
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Read the FBI's redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the execution of a search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month. Why it matters: The document, though heavily redacted, still provides new details on the FBI's ongoing criminal investigation into...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
MD high court grants convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo new sentencing hearing
BALTIMORE -- Maryland's highest court granted convicted D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo a new sentencing hearing, citing Supreme Court case law on life sentences without parole for juveniles.Malvo was 17 when he and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, in 2002. For the Maryland killings, Malvo was handed six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In a 4-3 ruling filed Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals determined Malvo was due a new sentencing hearing under the 2012 Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which says life sentences without the possibility of parole...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
DOJ has "enough evidence" to indict Trump, Alan Dershowitz says
Donald Trump's former attorney Alan Dershowitz said Friday that the Department of Justice has enough evidence to indict the former president but doesn't expect it to happen. The big picture: The Department of Justice released a redacted version of the affidavit connected to the search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Friday. The DOJ said there was "probable cause" to believe that evidence of obstruction could be found at Mar-a-Lago.
Why Florida Gov. DeSantis removed 4 elected school officials
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four elected school-board officials Friday following the release of a report on the 2018 Parkland school shooting. Why it matters: It's rare for elected officials to be forcibly removed from their positions. DeSantis already replaced an elected official from office earlier this month. Catch up...
Conservatives notch wins in Florida school boards
A conservative coalition focused on Florida school board elections had a big night on Tuesday with dozens of their candidates helping them gain influence over school boards around the state. Why it matters: School boards have become ground zero for political fights over COVID-19 restrictions, curricula involving racism, and the...
Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to nearly 4 years for assaulting police
A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to beating a police officer with a metal flagpole during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday, the Department of Justice said. Driving the news: Howard Richardson, 71, repeatedly hit an officer at the Capitol using a flagpole...
House COVID panel documents Trump pressure campaign on FDA
The Trump White House coordinated a pressure campaign for the FDA to authorize the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19 after it was shown to be ineffective and potentially dangerous, a new House investigative report charges. Why it matters: The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Response report, citing newly released...
Federal judge blocks part of Idaho's near-total abortion ban in win for DOJ
A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to temporarily block a portion of Idaho's near-total abortion ban, ruling that "state law must yield to conflicting federal law" when it comes to abortions in medical emergencies. Why it matters: The ban that's set to take effect Thursday would...
Federal judge strikes down Texas gun ban on adults under 21
A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, struck down a state law prohibiting adults under 21 from carrying guns. Why it matters: The ruling by the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman that the Second Amendment "as informed by Founding-era history and tradition" does not exclude 18- to 20-year-olds is the first significant legal decision since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on guns in June, Reuters notes.
Secret Service recovers $286 million of stolen COVID relief from scammers
The U.S. Secret Service has returned $286 million in stolen COVID-19 relief funds to the Small Business Administration, the agency said Friday. Driving the news: The funds, originally a form of aid to businesses struggling during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, were obtained by scammers using fake identities and dummy accounts, the agency said.
Axios interview: Gen Z's Maxwell Frost
Fresh from victory in a crowded Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, Maxwell Frost, 25 — who's poised to become the first Gen Z member of Congress — is already talking about his plans to elevate a new generation of candidates to national, state and local office.
Trump’s NYC golf course will host Saudi-backed event
A golf course in New York City managed by former President Donald Trump's business will host a women's golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia in the fall, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: Trump previously faced criticism for hosting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf...
