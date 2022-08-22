ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
POTUS
Axios

Read the FBI's redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the execution of a search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month. Why it matters: The document, though heavily redacted, still provides new details on the FBI's ongoing criminal investigation into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
CBS Baltimore

MD high court grants convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo new sentencing hearing

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's highest court granted convicted D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo a new sentencing hearing, citing Supreme Court case law on life sentences without parole for juveniles.Malvo was 17 when he and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, in 2002. For the Maryland killings, Malvo was handed six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In a 4-3 ruling filed Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals determined Malvo was due a new sentencing hearing under the 2012 Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which says life sentences without the possibility of parole...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Axios

DOJ has "enough evidence" to indict Trump, Alan Dershowitz says

Donald Trump's former attorney Alan Dershowitz said Friday that the Department of Justice has enough evidence to indict the former president but doesn't expect it to happen. The big picture: The Department of Justice released a redacted version of the affidavit connected to the search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Friday. The DOJ said there was "probable cause" to believe that evidence of obstruction could be found at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
Axios

Why Florida Gov. DeSantis removed 4 elected school officials

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four elected school-board officials Friday following the release of a report on the 2018 Parkland school shooting. Why it matters: It's rare for elected officials to be forcibly removed from their positions. DeSantis already replaced an elected official from office earlier this month. Catch up...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Conservatives notch wins in Florida school boards

A conservative coalition focused on Florida school board elections had a big night on Tuesday with dozens of their candidates helping them gain influence over school boards around the state. Why it matters: School boards have become ground zero for political fights over COVID-19 restrictions, curricula involving racism, and the...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

House COVID panel documents Trump pressure campaign on FDA

The Trump White House coordinated a pressure campaign for the FDA to authorize the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19 after it was shown to be ineffective and potentially dangerous, a new House investigative report charges. Why it matters: The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Response report, citing newly released...
POTUS
Axios

Federal judge strikes down Texas gun ban on adults under 21

A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, struck down a state law prohibiting adults under 21 from carrying guns. Why it matters: The ruling by the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman that the Second Amendment "as informed by Founding-era history and tradition" does not exclude 18- to 20-year-olds is the first significant legal decision since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on guns in June, Reuters notes.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Secret Service recovers $286 million of stolen COVID relief from scammers

The U.S. Secret Service has returned $286 million in stolen COVID-19 relief funds to the Small Business Administration, the agency said Friday. Driving the news: The funds, originally a form of aid to businesses struggling during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, were obtained by scammers using fake identities and dummy accounts, the agency said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Axios

Axios interview: Gen Z's Maxwell Frost

Fresh from victory in a crowded Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, Maxwell Frost, 25 — who's poised to become the first Gen Z member of Congress — is already talking about his plans to elevate a new generation of candidates to national, state and local office.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Trump’s NYC golf course will host Saudi-backed event

A golf course in New York City managed by former President Donald Trump's business will host a women's golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia in the fall, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: Trump previously faced criticism for hosting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

