ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6vGo_0hQYbkgH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15.

Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on Aug. 15 , according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Lavarr M. Madison, who was pronounced dead after being taken to Grant Medical Center.

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

The incident was the first of two serious shootings on South Ashburton Road that week. Three days later, a 19-year-old was shot and paralyzed on the same block .

Police are asking anyone who might know where Reid is to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 16

T Gonza
4d ago

All the things they are cancelling in the world and glorifying gangster culture is not even mentioned.not saying it does not exist but glorifying it to our youth is sad. Kids killing each other

Reply
9
Anode
4d ago

I stated that his mother doesn't know because if she was paying attention he most likely would not have done that. I guess I offended a snowflake and my comment was removed.

Reply(1)
4
Angela Thompson
4d ago

He looks like a baby!! I'm so terrified of my grandsons growing up in this city!!

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others

Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

22-year-olds charged with murder in Cain’s Sports Bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 22-year-olds have been charged in connection to a double homicide at a Hilltop sports bar in July. Columbus residents Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis were charged with murder Thursday after being accused of shooting four people, killing two of them, at Cain’s Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linden#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
10TV

2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart

Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
614now.com

Columbus police searching for “serial” Old Navy shoplifters

Columbus Police are trying to identify a pair of women who have allegedly stolen clothing from a Columbus store on multiple occasions. According to a press release, the same two women are suspected to have stolen merchandise from the Old Navy store at Easton on three separate occasions last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for men who stole gun from unlocked car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two men who stole a gun from an unlocked car in a north Linden parking lot. Surveillance photos show the two suspects trying to open car doors at a parking lot in the 4000 block of Karl Road on June 28, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in Licking County crash

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy