Sherman, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTEN.com

Denison police report historic drug bust

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

SOSU lockdown lifted after man with gun arrested

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — An "all clear" has been issued after Southeastern Oklahoma State University placed its Durant campus on lockdown Thursday afternoon. The alert was issued after a report of a man who may have been under the influence of medication was seen on foot carrying a firearm.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Three injured after head-on crash in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sherman Friday afternoon. Sherman Police said it happened on the Grand Street overpass, and believe a vehicle malfunction may have caused the crash. Sherman Police’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Brett Mullen said the three...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 26)

Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 Thursday morning in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, for robbery. They booked Jaime and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest, Jaime had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony.
PARIS, TX
CBS DFW

2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
PROSPER, TX
KXII.com

Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
ARDMORE, OK
CBS DFW

Cooke County school bus driver sentenced to over 10 years for child exploitation

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former school bus driver from Lake Kiowa, Texas will spend over 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to exploiting children.David Wayne Woods, 70, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant after he pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor on March 22.Court documents state that back in July 2019, Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Dallas office stopped Woods at DFW Airport as he returned from a trip to the Philippines and conducted a border inspection. During the inspection, they found Woods had...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Gainesville monument protesters found guilty

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Three people who were arrested in August 2000 during a march protesting the Confederate monument at the Cooke County Courthouse were found guilty on Wednesday. PRO Gainesville founders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson had been charged with obstruction of a highway. A jury...
GAINESVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats

Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
GREENVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers.  Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility.  This investigation is ongoing.  
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

