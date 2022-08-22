Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
KTEN.com
SOSU lockdown lifted after man with gun arrested
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — An "all clear" has been issued after Southeastern Oklahoma State University placed its Durant campus on lockdown Thursday afternoon. The alert was issued after a report of a man who may have been under the influence of medication was seen on foot carrying a firearm.
Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend multiple times in Prosper, police say
PROSPER, Texas — A 56-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times in Prosper on Wednesday morning, police said. Prosper police said they responded to a shooting call around 8:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive, near FM 1385 and East University Drive.
Two arrested after high-speed chase in Montague Co.
Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase through two counties Thursday afternoon that turned into a search by authorities on foot.
KXII.com
Three injured after head-on crash in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sherman Friday afternoon. Sherman Police said it happened on the Grand Street overpass, and believe a vehicle malfunction may have caused the crash. Sherman Police’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Brett Mullen said the three...
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 26)
Paris Police responded to a theft at 10:04 Thursday morning in the 1300-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested Sandra Louise Jaime, 59, of Sumner, for robbery. They booked Jaime and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. During the arrest, Jaime had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in connection to shooting on Santa Fe Trail that injured Dallas artist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men who they say shot a jogger on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were arrested on August 18 and are currently in the Dallas County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
3 People Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sherman (Sherman, TX)
Official reports from Sherman state that 3 people were transported to the hospital and hospitalized for the injuries they had sustained after a head-on multi-vehicle collision. The accident reportedly took place sometime at noon on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park.
fox4news.com
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hurt When Water Heater Explodes During Maintenance Call in Collin County
Two people were hurt Thursday when a water heater at a home in Nevada exploded, authorities say. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the home on County Road 546 near Lake Lavon on Thursday afternoon as firefighters investigated. A Collin County Sheriff's Office spokesman said construction workers were replacing a gas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
KXII.com
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
Cooke County school bus driver sentenced to over 10 years for child exploitation
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former school bus driver from Lake Kiowa, Texas will spend over 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to exploiting children.David Wayne Woods, 70, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant after he pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor on March 22.Court documents state that back in July 2019, Homeland Security Investigations agents with the Dallas office stopped Woods at DFW Airport as he returned from a trip to the Philippines and conducted a border inspection. During the inspection, they found Woods had...
KTEN.com
Gainesville monument protesters found guilty
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Three people who were arrested in August 2000 during a march protesting the Confederate monument at the Cooke County Courthouse were found guilty on Wednesday. PRO Gainesville founders Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson had been charged with obstruction of a highway. A jury...
easttexasradio.com
Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats
Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
