Police announce locals caught up in human trafficking sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It turned out to be a very busy weekend for law enforcement.

Voice of officers: “Put your hands up! Don’t move, do not move!”

Suspect: “Aww c’mon guys. I didn’t do anything.”

Members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force joined what’s being called “Operation: Time’s Up,” which involved law enforcement across Ohio targeting those seeking to buy sex from minors.

Over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 21 men were arrested around the state for trying to have sex with underage children. Thirty-five more were nabbed for trying to solicit sex with prostitutes.

“You know, you see something and think you’ve never seen anything worse and then, you know, we do another one and it hits home again,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Of the 17 arrested in Mahoning and Columbiana counties, eight are charged with compelling prostitution.



































Ronnie Lampkin, 38, Youngstown (no profession listed) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Herbert Lashorn, 46, Akron (truck driver) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools Justin Teague, 44, Poland (casino employee) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Jake McMahon, 28, New Castle (factory worker) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor and possession of criminal tools Benjamin Virga, 52, Shelby, Michigan (automotive paint delivery) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, criminal tools Thomas Baker, Sr., 36, Warren (fast food general manager) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Thomas Ashby, 34, Warren (moving company) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Jay Emmert, 33, Niles (roofing/construction) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Robert Hartsock, 46, Struthers (plumbing company) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Gary R. Minch, Jr., 49, W. Alexander, Pa. (fabricator/machinist) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools Jeremiah Torrence, 32, Akron (mechanic) – Two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools Carlos Rush, 57, Warren (security officer) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools Mark J. Dupuis, 26, New Iberia, Lousiana (truck driver) – Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools John Burnett, 35, Youngstown (machinist) – Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and compelling prostitution Michael Beal, 44, Deerfield (roofing/contractor) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools Gary Wellendorf, 64, Struthers (disability) – Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools Glen A. Jones, 58, Clark, New Jersey (truck driver) – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

“They are agreeing to pay an adult to sleep with a juvenile, so that’s disturbing,” said Maj. Jeff Allen with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Drone footage captured one suspect who showed up at the designated location with his dog, which jumped out and ran toward police.

While those charged locally are all facing charges of having criminal tools — essentially, their cell phones they had on them — some will face even more charges down the road because of what was on those phones or even cameras when they were arrested.

Agents say Jeremiah Torrence of Akron showed up with a phone containing infant and toddler pornography, as well as more than half a dozen cameras which will now be reviewed.

Agents say while these stings are time and manpower intensive, the message seems to be getting through to some.

“They’re saying in the chats with us that they’re scared. They know that stings like this happen so I do believe we are making a difference,” Maj. Allen said.

For now, Jake McMahon of New Castle is jailed on a $10,000 bond.

The other local suspects are all expected in court on Tuesday.

Local law enforcement agencies participating include: Austintown Police Department, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Cortland Police Department, East Palestine Police Department, FBI, Homeland Security, Mahoning County Prosecutor, OHIOCAC, BCI, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Salem Police Department, Warren Police Department and the Youngstown Police Department.

The sweep also coincided with the culmination of an investigation of illicit massage parlors in Cleveland and a statewide search for missing children by the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Operation: Time’s Up” was a multi-pronged effort involving:

Law enforcement in Franklin, Mahoning and Scioto counties, which focused on crimes against children by arresting individuals seeking to buy sex from minors. The 21 arrested face felony charges that include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Police agencies in the Columbus, Lancaster, Dayton, Akron, Cleveland, Marietta and Portsmouth areas, which focused on solicitors of sex. Many of the 35 people arrested face the enhanced charge of engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor championed by Yost’s office. Those convicted of the charge must undergo human trafficking education, also known as “john school.”

The statewide effort behind “Operation: Time’s Up” was coordinated by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

He says the message is being sent that those who prey on women or children for sex could face serious consequences.

“You wanna talk about the ultimate way to stop these, these sickos that are trying to have sex with kids? Put ’em in jail, put ’em in prison. Child molesters molest no children while they’re in prison,” Yost said.

The attorney general says he’s willing to work with lawmakers to create stiffer penalties for those convicted of committing these crimes.

He says he would also like to see judges be given more discretion to hand down harsher sentences for those who are convicted.

