Football: Colonia opens season with win over New Brunswick
Patrick Miller kicked the go-ahead field goals to lift Colonia to a 17-7 win over New Brunswick in the season opener in Colonia. Miller booted a 30-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 10-7 just before the end of the second quarter. After a scoreless first quarter, New Brunswick...
Football: Woodbury uses fast start to take down Maple Shade in season-opener (PHOTOS)
Bryan Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to lead Woodbury to a 38-14 road win over Maple Shade, in Maple Shade. Johnson connected with Anthony Reagan for an eight-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and lobbed a 29-yard scoring strike to Jabron Solomon in the second quarter. The Herd...
Football: Rancocas Valley stops Williamstown in Lucas’ 1st game
Montre Wilson snuck his way into the end zone on a 25-yard run to give Rancocas Valley a 21-14 win over Williamstown in Mount Holly. The result was a positive start for new Rancocas Valley coach Garrett Lucas, who was hired in the offseason after four years at Delran. He replaced Dan Hausmann, who stepped down after 12 seasons with Rancocas Valley with a 71-50 overall record.
Football: Morristown bests Livingston to snap 18-game losing streak against NJ opponents
Morristown scored 17 points in the opening half to earn a 24-9 season-opening win over Livingston, in Livingston. The win gives the Colonials (1-0) its first win against an in-state opponent in 18 games. In addition to ending a losing streak that dated back to October 2019, the victory was Morristown’s first season-opener win since 2015.
Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp
Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
Football: Knights strike in the air as Old Bridge tops Trenton
Brady Cavallaro threw four touchdown passes to guide Old Bridge past Trenton, 40-6, in Old Bridge. The win gives head coach Matt Donaghue his first career victory. Tommy McAleavey was on the receiving end of two of Cavallaro’s touchdown tosses while Ben Lomicky and Luke Triantafillou each caught one. Dan Hennessey and Jordan Greco both scored rushing touchdowns as well.
Dominant defensive effort powers Watchung Hills past Bayonne (Photos)
As one of several veterans on a stingy, yet possibly under-noticed Watchung Hills defense, Joe Vecchio knows the value of a strong opening statement - not just for a game, but for an entire season it hopes goes deep into November. “We all know that it’s the start of game...
Football: Chatham uses overtime to defeat Mount Olive in season-opener
Chatham started its season on the right foot thanks to a 21-14 overtime victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. John Tunny scored the game-winning touchdown in the extra period off a 27-yard pass from quarterback Giovanni Del Re. Mount Olive took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to...
Gary Rowe makes impressive return for Cherry Hill West in win over Clearview
Gary Rowe wasn’t sure he was going to start another football season, especially with the way the last one ended. A senior at Cherry Hill West, Rowe is back where his football career started and he made a memorable return with three touchdowns during Friday’s opening 42-7 win over visiting Clearview in a West Jersey Football League interdivisional game.
Football: Smith leads Hammonton past Notre Dame
Sophomore running back Kenny Smith ran for 112 yards and a touchdown as Hammonton held off Notre Dame 20-14 in Hammonton. Hammonton scored twice in the third quarter to rally from a 14-7 deficit that included a two-yard touchdown run from Justin Doughty. Rasheen Young embarked on a 46-yard run...
Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap
Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
Salem, Jahki Coates make statement with dominating win over Cedar Grove
Salem High School senior QB Jahki Coates raced in from 10 yards out in the opening football game of the season against Cedar Grove Friday and ran back up the sideline shouting “I am him.”. He plowed over a defender on an 11-yard run and walked back to the...
Football: Lawrence runs past Princeton to open season (PHOTOS)
Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.
Football: No. 6 Irvington gets past Woodbridge (PHOTOS)
Junior running back Kyshir Desir scored on a 20-yard run to cap off a season-opening win for Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, as they held off Woodbridge 20-7 in Woodbridge.
Football photos: Clearview vs. Cherry Hill West, Aug. 26, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Highland football takes a hard loss to Downingtown West in Battle at the Beach
No matter how bad the result was, Brian Leary isn’t going to overreact. The Highland High head football coach saw his squad have a poor showing against Downingtown West (Pa.), falling to the Whippets, 48-13, Friday in the Battle at the Beach at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. “It’s...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Salem vs. Cedar Grove on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Had there been state championships in 2021, the Salem and Cedar Grove High School football teams would have met for the NJSIAA Group 1 title. There wasn’t, so instead they help open the 2022 season at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City. Check out photos from this...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Mainland vs. Egg Harbor, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
High school football season is here. The Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor football teams kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Battle at the Beach, held on the iconic Ocean City High School field. Check out pictures from the game that opened the 2022 football season...
Next man up mentality leads Mainland over EHT
This was supposed to be a big season for Mainland’s football team, but less than a week before its opener, the Mustangs were already in regroup mode. That’s because standout quarterback-safety Marlon Leslie left the team on Sunday and is now at Pleasantville. Leslie is considered one of...
