Soccer

NJ.com

Football: Rancocas Valley stops Williamstown in Lucas’ 1st game

Montre Wilson snuck his way into the end zone on a 25-yard run to give Rancocas Valley a 21-14 win over Williamstown in Mount Holly. The result was a positive start for new Rancocas Valley coach Garrett Lucas, who was hired in the offseason after four years at Delran. He replaced Dan Hausmann, who stepped down after 12 seasons with Rancocas Valley with a 71-50 overall record.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp

Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Knights strike in the air as Old Bridge tops Trenton

Brady Cavallaro threw four touchdown passes to guide Old Bridge past Trenton, 40-6, in Old Bridge. The win gives head coach Matt Donaghue his first career victory. Tommy McAleavey was on the receiving end of two of Cavallaro’s touchdown tosses while Ben Lomicky and Luke Triantafillou each caught one. Dan Hennessey and Jordan Greco both scored rushing touchdowns as well.
TRENTON, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NJ.com

Gary Rowe makes impressive return for Cherry Hill West in win over Clearview

Gary Rowe wasn’t sure he was going to start another football season, especially with the way the last one ended. A senior at Cherry Hill West, Rowe is back where his football career started and he made a memorable return with three touchdowns during Friday’s opening 42-7 win over visiting Clearview in a West Jersey Football League interdivisional game.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Smith leads Hammonton past Notre Dame

Sophomore running back Kenny Smith ran for 112 yards and a touchdown as Hammonton held off Notre Dame 20-14 in Hammonton. Hammonton scored twice in the third quarter to rally from a 14-7 deficit that included a two-yard touchdown run from Justin Doughty. Rasheen Young embarked on a 46-yard run...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap

Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Lawrence runs past Princeton to open season (PHOTOS)

Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Next man up mentality leads Mainland over EHT

This was supposed to be a big season for Mainland’s football team, but less than a week before its opener, the Mustangs were already in regroup mode. That’s because standout quarterback-safety Marlon Leslie left the team on Sunday and is now at Pleasantville. Leslie is considered one of...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

