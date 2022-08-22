ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTAR.com

Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff

PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported

PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported

COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead, another injured

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a deadly double shooting broke out near 25th Street and Adams. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were hospitalized, and one of them died from her injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
NEW RIVER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!

Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop

PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003

This condo is a lovely light 1 bedroom 1 bath. Larger than most, 889 sf. Beautiful travertine stone flooring. Zebrawood type cabinets, closet upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, surround sound prewire and a beautiful camelback mountain view! 1 parking space. Location. 7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003, Scottsdale,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect accused of attacking teen girl with knife inside her Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a teenage girl inside her Goodyear home. Goodyear Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. The suspect reportedly entered the home, tackled the 16-year-old girl to the ground, and assaulted her with a kitchen knife.
GOODYEAR, AZ

