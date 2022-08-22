Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Chandler
The crash happened in the area of Cooper and Ray Roads in Chandler. Police have released few details on what happened.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
Recovery and rebuilding after Chandler gas explosion
The explosion on August 26, 2021, at Ray and Rural roads collapsed the roof at Platinum Printing and damaged several other businesses.
AZFamily
Man in extremely critical condition, five others hurt after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a man is in extremely critical condition, and five others, including a pregnant woman, were hurt after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Firefighters say an SUV rolled over onto its roof, and one...
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
AZFamily
City Of Glendale says it has “proof” it connected sewer line to homeowner’s house
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Melton may be disappointed, but with On Your Side’s help she says at least she has answers. “I completely thank you guys for everything you did,” Janet told On Your Side. “While it didn’t end up the way that we wanted, it was definitely worth the energy and effort that was put into it.”
fox10phoenix.com
Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported
COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead, another injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a deadly double shooting broke out near 25th Street and Adams. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were hospitalized, and one of them died from her injuries....
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix sushi restaurant temporarily closed after car crashes into building
PHOENIX - An east Phoenix sushi restaurant has been forced to temporarily shut down after a car smashed into the building on Wednesday. The wreck happened at Sushi Sonora near 32nd Street and McDowell. The driver and one other person were hospitalized for their injuries, but it's unknown if other...
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 26-29
PHOENIX - Drivers in the east Valley may be in for a tough commute this weekend because of closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 202. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Guns, sword, fentanyl pills, and more confiscated at west Phoenix home
DPS detectives with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) served a search warrant at a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
fox10phoenix.com
$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop
PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
oucampus.org
7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003
This condo is a lovely light 1 bedroom 1 bath. Larger than most, 889 sf. Beautiful travertine stone flooring. Zebrawood type cabinets, closet upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, surround sound prewire and a beautiful camelback mountain view! 1 parking space. Location. 7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003, Scottsdale,...
fox10phoenix.com
I-10: Flash flooding washes out eastbound lanes in California
A portion of the I-10, the main highway that connects Phoenix with Los Angeles, was washed out during a flash flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of attacking teen girl with knife inside her Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a teenage girl inside her Goodyear home. Goodyear Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. The suspect reportedly entered the home, tackled the 16-year-old girl to the ground, and assaulted her with a kitchen knife.
