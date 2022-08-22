ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Rail Roundup: New appointments at Utah Inland Port Authority, TNW, STB

The Utah Inland Port Authority, short-line operator TNW Corp. and the Surface Transportation Board have announced appointments and promotions. Utah Inland Port Authority names executive director. Ben Hart is the Utah Inland Port Authority’s new executive director, starting Sept. 12. Hart is “a seasoned and well-regarded executive who brings...
UTAH STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad

Data analyst Rystad Energy is projecting that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may increase the total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030, over previous projections. In fact, Rystad’s most recent U.S. projections have been somewhat somber on solar, as they focused on polysilicon bans and investigations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

As truckload rates fall, competition with intermodal intensifies

Consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) and retailers are among the largest intermodal shippers. Today’s edition of The Stockout highlights data relevant for shippers that utilize rail intermodal or are looking to move in that direction for transportation savings and/or to promote dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
freightwaves.com

What are LTL managed transportation services?

The net has widened in the less-than-truckload industry. The mode became a bit of a catchall during the pandemic as more freight — e-commerce, in-store retail, in-home delivery and heavier truckload shipments — showed up when truck capacity tightened. Shippers of all sizes became familiar with the service and its intricacies.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
AGRICULTURE
ValueWalk

Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stb#Railroads#Union Pacific#Csx#Norfolk Southern Lrb#Nsc#Bnsf
freightwaves.com

Will energy transition lead to boom or bust for crude tankers?

If you believe decarbonization will ultimately happen and the world will transition away from oil in the coming decades, how will that play out for crude tankers?. In one scenario, tankers are left with too few cargoes before they fully depreciate. Owners are stuck with big losses. As a tanker company CEO once told American Shipper, not for attribution, “Think about it. If everybody wants to decarbonize, what do I move? I move carbon.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Grain and livestock prices end mixed | Wednesday, August 24, 2022

GRAIN AND LIVESTOCK PRICES END MIXED: 3:10 P.M. U.S. grain prices ended the trade on Wednesday mixed. September corn was up 6¢ with December corn up 2¢. September soybean futures were 6¢ lower, and November beans down 4¢. September Chicago wheat closed up 12¢. September Kansas...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Drilling Deep: Truck insurance and the changes AB5 is bringing

Dan Abrahamsen is the founder and CEO of Cover Whale, an “insurtech” company that is focused on not only delivering insurance to truckers but using other tools to boost driver safety. He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to discuss truck insurance in general, and specifically why the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

California Trucking Association’s battle over AB5 returns to court Monday

The battle over California’s independent contractor law, AB5, and the state’s trucking industry goes back to court Monday. This would seem to contradict widespread assumptions that the legal road for the California Trucking Association’s fight against AB5 came to an end when the U.S. Supreme Court in late June chose not to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision to overturn a lower court injunction against AB5 that had been in effect since the start of 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
freightwaves.com

Canadian airport sets up logistics beachhead for US e-commerce

At first blush Edmonton, Canada, seems an unlikely destination for international air shipments bound for online shoppers in the United States. Following some promising trial runs with e-commerce providers, Edmonton International Airport is banking on its geographic location along circumpolar routes, congestion-free facilities and Canada’s trade-friendly customs rules to advance a multibillion dollar air logistics village and become a major cargo hub.
LIFESTYLE
freightwaves.com

Price of LNG goes stratospheric. Will LNG shipping rates follow?

Liquefied natural gas shipping has a freight market like any other, albeit with a lot more zeros on the end of its numbers. Day rates in LNG shipping are in the six figures. Profits on a single cargo can be in the nine figures. “Welcome to the stratosphere of LNG...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns

Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Ranking the best (and worst) states for drone delivery in 2022

Amazon. Alphabet. UPS. Walmart. CVS. These companies have something in common besides being among the most recognizable brands in the U.S.: All are either building or using delivery drones, or both. According to a recent Technavio report, the market for drone delivery will balloon to $13.5 billion worldwide by 2026....
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Porch piracy enters Capitol Hill’s crosshairs

The incidence of package theft from private property — known in the delivery trade as “porch piracy” — has been on the rise with the rapid proliferation of online shopping. But there are different ways to skin the porch piracy cat. One of those has come from Capitol Hill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

The benefits of transparency and technology in a softening market

The trucking industry is highly cyclical, and each cycle has its own challenges. In the past few years, demand has been high due to challenges related to the many shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the driver shortage. However, while freight demand is still present, the industry is...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Used cooking oil: The journey from fryers to fuel

Scientists have been experimenting with alternative fuel sources for vehicles for decades. While drivers likely won’t be using food scraps to fuel their trucks anytime soon like Doc in “Back to the Future,” used cooking oil is a proven low-emissions feedstock for biofuels. The oil used to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Astoria-Megler Bridge opened 56 years ago

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. A new bridge opened 56 years ago tomorrow (August 27, 1966). The Astoria-Megler Bridge was a joint project of...
ASTORIA, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy