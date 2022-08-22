Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
POLITICO
The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: New appointments at Utah Inland Port Authority, TNW, STB
The Utah Inland Port Authority, short-line operator TNW Corp. and the Surface Transportation Board have announced appointments and promotions. Utah Inland Port Authority names executive director. Ben Hart is the Utah Inland Port Authority’s new executive director, starting Sept. 12. Hart is “a seasoned and well-regarded executive who brings...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad
Data analyst Rystad Energy is projecting that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may increase the total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030, over previous projections. In fact, Rystad’s most recent U.S. projections have been somewhat somber on solar, as they focused on polysilicon bans and investigations.
freightwaves.com
As truckload rates fall, competition with intermodal intensifies
Consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) and retailers are among the largest intermodal shippers. Today’s edition of The Stockout highlights data relevant for shippers that utilize rail intermodal or are looking to move in that direction for transportation savings and/or to promote dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
What are LTL managed transportation services?
The net has widened in the less-than-truckload industry. The mode became a bit of a catchall during the pandemic as more freight — e-commerce, in-store retail, in-home delivery and heavier truckload shipments — showed up when truck capacity tightened. Shippers of all sizes became familiar with the service and its intricacies.
freightwaves.com
Loaded and Rolling: FreightTech 100 nominations, accessing trailer pools with FreightVana
It’s the second most wonderful time of the year behind college football returning. If you or someone you know is innovating or disrupting the freight industry, the nominations for the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 100 are ending on Friday. To submit a nomination, use the link here. An external peer...
Agriculture Online
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Will energy transition lead to boom or bust for crude tankers?
If you believe decarbonization will ultimately happen and the world will transition away from oil in the coming decades, how will that play out for crude tankers?. In one scenario, tankers are left with too few cargoes before they fully depreciate. Owners are stuck with big losses. As a tanker company CEO once told American Shipper, not for attribution, “Think about it. If everybody wants to decarbonize, what do I move? I move carbon.”
Agriculture Online
Grain and livestock prices end mixed | Wednesday, August 24, 2022
GRAIN AND LIVESTOCK PRICES END MIXED: 3:10 P.M. U.S. grain prices ended the trade on Wednesday mixed. September corn was up 6¢ with December corn up 2¢. September soybean futures were 6¢ lower, and November beans down 4¢. September Chicago wheat closed up 12¢. September Kansas...
freightwaves.com
Drilling Deep: Truck insurance and the changes AB5 is bringing
Dan Abrahamsen is the founder and CEO of Cover Whale, an “insurtech” company that is focused on not only delivering insurance to truckers but using other tools to boost driver safety. He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to discuss truck insurance in general, and specifically why the...
freightwaves.com
California Trucking Association’s battle over AB5 returns to court Monday
The battle over California’s independent contractor law, AB5, and the state’s trucking industry goes back to court Monday. This would seem to contradict widespread assumptions that the legal road for the California Trucking Association’s fight against AB5 came to an end when the U.S. Supreme Court in late June chose not to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision to overturn a lower court injunction against AB5 that had been in effect since the start of 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Canadian airport sets up logistics beachhead for US e-commerce
At first blush Edmonton, Canada, seems an unlikely destination for international air shipments bound for online shoppers in the United States. Following some promising trial runs with e-commerce providers, Edmonton International Airport is banking on its geographic location along circumpolar routes, congestion-free facilities and Canada’s trade-friendly customs rules to advance a multibillion dollar air logistics village and become a major cargo hub.
freightwaves.com
Price of LNG goes stratospheric. Will LNG shipping rates follow?
Liquefied natural gas shipping has a freight market like any other, albeit with a lot more zeros on the end of its numbers. Day rates in LNG shipping are in the six figures. Profits on a single cargo can be in the nine figures. “Welcome to the stratosphere of LNG...
Agriculture Online
Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns
Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
freightwaves.com
Ranking the best (and worst) states for drone delivery in 2022
Amazon. Alphabet. UPS. Walmart. CVS. These companies have something in common besides being among the most recognizable brands in the U.S.: All are either building or using delivery drones, or both. According to a recent Technavio report, the market for drone delivery will balloon to $13.5 billion worldwide by 2026....
freightwaves.com
Porch piracy enters Capitol Hill’s crosshairs
The incidence of package theft from private property — known in the delivery trade as “porch piracy” — has been on the rise with the rapid proliferation of online shopping. But there are different ways to skin the porch piracy cat. One of those has come from Capitol Hill.
freightwaves.com
The benefits of transparency and technology in a softening market
The trucking industry is highly cyclical, and each cycle has its own challenges. In the past few years, demand has been high due to challenges related to the many shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the driver shortage. However, while freight demand is still present, the industry is...
freightwaves.com
Used cooking oil: The journey from fryers to fuel
Scientists have been experimenting with alternative fuel sources for vehicles for decades. While drivers likely won’t be using food scraps to fuel their trucks anytime soon like Doc in “Back to the Future,” used cooking oil is a proven low-emissions feedstock for biofuels. The oil used to...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Astoria-Megler Bridge opened 56 years ago
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. A new bridge opened 56 years ago tomorrow (August 27, 1966). The Astoria-Megler Bridge was a joint project of...
Comments / 0