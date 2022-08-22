Read full article on original website
STATE: Grandfather Mountain to celebrate 70th anniversary of Mile High Swinging Bridge
On Sept. 2, the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will reach a major milestone. One of the most iconic destinations in North Carolina will turn 70 years old, and the park is throwing a celebration with a mile-high slate of activities.
