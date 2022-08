ATLANTA – All Valley counties are in the ‘medium’ category for COVID-19 spread…That’s latest word from the US Centers for Disease Control in their weekly update. The CDC says Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties are in the ‘medium’ category for COVID spread. This comes after Northumberland County was in the ‘high’ category last week.

MONTOUR COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO