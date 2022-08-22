ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

All Wegmans pharmacies to offer vaccine for upcoming flu season

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDHAk_0hQYazdj00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Have you thought about your flu shot yet? For the 2022-2023 flu season, all Wegmans pharmacies will be offering the influenza vaccine.

Appointments are currently available from August through mid-November, and can be scheduled online. Alternatively, walk-ins are welcome at every pharmacy during normal business hours.

Wegmans ranks No. 1 for best places to work in New York

According to the CDC, flu season peaks between December and February. Once a person has received a flu shot, it takes about two weeks for your immune system to develop antibodies to fight off the flu.

The Mayo Clinic recommends getting vaccinated in September or October, but states that shots received even through February can help prevent later flu outbreaks.

“Getting an influenza vaccine — though not 100% effective — is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications,” the Mayo Clinic said.

New York AG obtains 400K from Wegmans following 2021 data breach

According to a Wegmans representative, all pharmacies offer vaccines for children over the age of two, adults, and senior citizens.

Flu shots do not require a prescription, and in most cases are completely covered by insurance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit

Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Influenza#Flu Shot#Wegmans#Flu Season#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#The Mayo Clinic#New York Ag#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
Big Frog 104

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York

It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy