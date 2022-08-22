ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Wegmans Pharmacies now offering flu vaccine

 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The influenza vaccine is now available at all Wegmans Pharmacy locations, including the one in Johnson City.

You can stop by your local Wegmans during normal business hours or schedule an appointment online . No prescription is necessary and in most cases, the fee is covered in full by insurance.

According to the CDC, the flu shot has been proven to reduce flu-related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or even death. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot and take preventive actions like staying away from people who are sick and frequent handwashing to help slow the spread of germs.

All Wegmans pharmacists are certified to administer immunizations through the American Pharmacists Associations’ Pharmacy-Based Immunization Delivery program.

Contact your local Wegmans Pharmacy for more vaccine-related information.

