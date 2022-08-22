Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid
SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
Police search for suspects in San Rafael 7-Eleven robbery, car theft
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in San Rafael and stealing a car. The crime was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday morning at 292 North San Pedro Road, MCSO said. Deputies determined two […]
CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized
OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday, Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
ksro.com
Police Arrest Ulta Beauty Robbers Who Stuck in Petaluma
Police say five people are under arrest for robbing stores in Petaluma earlier this week. Officers were called to Ulta Beauty on Kenilworth Drive Monday after the store reported several people were filling bags with stolen goods. Police say the suspects did the same thing at an Ulta on Santa Rosa Avenue which eventually led to a chase. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle after it crashed into a police car and arrested two juveniles along with 21-year-old Joshua Wilson, 20-year-old Dwayne Huntly and 19-year-old Dejorna Whitney. Four police officers had minor injuries – two were injured when the suspects rammed their stolen Range Rover into the police car, the other two officers were injured while trying to capture the suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.he suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
ksro.com
Petaluma Police Discover Daughter Living with Deceased Mother for Over a Year
Authorities in Petaluma are trying to figure out why a daughter was living with her dead mother for over a year. Officials say a welfare check was made at a home on Windsor Drive yesterday and the body of a woman was found in the living room. Police searched the home and discovered a second person in the home who claimed to be the deceased woman’s daughter. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to come forward. The home was red tagged after officials determined it to be uninhabitable.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy of the year arrested on illegal gun charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff's investigators have arrested a 15-year veteran deputy who won "Officer of the Year" two years in a row during an illegal firearms investigation. The Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked Matthew Buckley, 41, of Pinole, into the Martinez Detention Facility on two...
L.A. Weekly
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy
UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato ‘welfare check’ results in drug, gun arrest
A welfare check on a man acting oddly in the parking lot of Nave Shopping Center at 3 a.m. resulted in the confiscation of suspected drugs and an unloaded pistol. The man, who was on probation, was arrested and jailed. Police identified him as Lucas Michael Novick, 25, of San Rafael.
ksro.com
Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House
Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
Decomposing body found on NorCal couch with daughter living upstairs in 'uninhabitable' home
PETALUMA, Calif. (TCD) -- Police conducting a welfare check this week reportedly found a woman’s body on a couch and her daughter, alive, living upstairs. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:52 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Windsor Drive to conduct a welfare check because the resident had not been seen "for several weeks" and boxes were piling up on her porch. Neighbors reportedly went to check in on the resident, but the knocks went unanswered.
Ex-Marine who killed parents, livestreamed bodies gives chilling interview
SAN FRANCISCO — A former U.S. Marine who shot and killed his father and stepmother — while his 11-year-old sister watched — blamed his father for “killing his dreams” in a jailhouse interview. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, of San Francisco, is charged with two counts...
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
