Volunteers Needed For Aging Veterans
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities by helping veterans learn how to access potential earned benefits and resources. The goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans — primarily, seniors — to their earned benefits and other potential resources.
Mosaic Medical Reaches Funding Goal
Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from The Reser Family Foundation. The funds will be used to support Mosaic’s new Madras Health Center, a project in partnership with Jefferson County Public Health that opened this past spring. With this grant, Mosaic’s 5.3 million project funding goal is met, bringing Mosaic’s Madras capital campaign to a successful close.
Bend Man Dies After Going Over Dillon Falls
A 41-year-old Bend man died after going over Dillon Falls southwest of Bend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:. On 08-23-22 at about 5:25 PM, Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a male subject that was missing after going over Dillon Falls. The initial information obtained from the 911 caller was that a male in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate the male.
