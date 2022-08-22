Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Man shot by Glendale PD after he allegedly kills own father, shoots at officers
GLENDALE, AZ — A suspect was shot by police after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Glendale, leading to an hours-long SWAT situation and shooting involving police overnight Thursday. Glendale police say they got their first call from who they believe was the suspect, who allegedly said...
AZFamily
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in west Phoenix late Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where one of the women later died. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.
fox10phoenix.com
$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop
PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
AZFamily
Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived...
AZFamily
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.
Guns, sword, fentanyl pills, and more confiscated at west Phoenix home
DPS detectives with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) served a search warrant at a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in west Phoenix: police
During the fight, investigators say the gun went off, striking the man who brought the gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The second man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
Police: 27-year-old man killed at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by an unknown person near 40th Street and McDowell Road, police say. Edgar Moreno-Perez was found at a local apartment complex shortly after 1 a.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have...
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Boyfriend accused of fatally shooting woman in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Phoenix apartment Monday night is accused of pulling the trigger, authorities said. Jermaine Lamar Houston, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of 36-year-old Racal Monique Ramos, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Chandler
The crash happened in the area of Cooper and Ray Roads in Chandler. Police have released few details on what happened.
AZFamily
14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
AZFamily
Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
AZFamily
Man in extremely critical condition, five others hurt after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a man is in extremely critical condition, and five others, including a pregnant woman, were hurt after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Firefighters say an SUV rolled over onto its roof, and one...
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student
The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
