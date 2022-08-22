PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in west Phoenix late Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where one of the women later died. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO