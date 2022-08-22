Read full article on original website
Box CEO eyes growth even as customers face challenges
Box CEO Aaron Levie says his company is seeing strong business, even as his customers struggle to deal with inflation, supply-chain challenges and an uncertain path back to traditional office life. "Every enterprise on the planet is dealing with some mix of macroeconomic or business-specific challenges," Levie told Axios in...
The humbling of Peloton's brand
Peloton’s luxe veneer is fading fast as it seeks to find more customers. Why it matters: The tradeoff is the result of a self-imposed makeover amid a huge turnaround strategy that began in February. Driving the news: Shares of the company plummeted over 18% Thursday as investors digested its...
Novartis to spin off Sandoz generics business
Novartis on Thursday announced plans to spin off its Sandoz generic drugs unit into a standalone company whose shares would trade in both Switzerland and the U.S. Why it matters: This would create Europe's largest generics company by sales, and comes just a few years after Novartis spun off its Alcon eye care business (now valued at over $34 billion).
1 big thing: Staking-made-easy tools come with caveats
Sharp crypto investment tools that aim to deliver added "oomph" to returns are rolling out in Europe. A pair of exchange-traded product (ETP) firms launched a slate of strategies that aim to deliver staking rewards, defined as passive income generated from holding a proof-of-stake blockchain's native coin. But staking-made-easy, done...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging they copied technology that Moderna first developed years before the pandemic in producing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S., the company announced Friday. Driving the news: Moderna is seeking unspecified monetary damages for patent infringement. It said its lawsuit is not...
See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022, Including the 2021 10.2-Inch iPad 9 for $299 at Walmart
Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed...
Apple expected to debut new iPhones at event confirmed for Sept. 7
Apple confirmed an in-person press event for Sept. 7 at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, where the company is expected to introduce new iPhones and Apple Watch models, along with potentially other products. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business, but vital for...
Government to pause free at-home COVID tests by Sept. 2
Time is running out to order free at-home COVID-19 tests after the government said on its coronavirus website that it will pause orders on Sept. 2 or “sooner if supplies run out.”. Why it matters: Consumers should prepare to soon pay for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as the federal...
The Valley housing market is cooling
Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsAbout half of all home sellers in the Phoenix area decreased their initial asking prices last month, one of several indicators that the Valley's red-hot housing market is cooling off.What's happening: In July, 50.1% of home listings dropped their asking prices, compared with 21.7% in July 2021, according to the real estate company Redfin.That gives the Valley the eighth-highest share of home listings with price decreases last month out of the top 97 metro areas in the U.S.Redfin cited the Phoenix metro area as having the 17th fastest-cooling housing market in the country, based on...
The future of Boston office work is hybrid
Workers prefer to come into the office just once a week — a trend that's expanding as the hybrid work model goes mainstream, our Axios What's Next colleagues write.By the numbers: Workplace occupancy data company Basking, which tracks workers' comings and goings, found 50% of workers globally who visited the office in the second quarter of 2022 did so only once a week. That's up from 44% the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg.The same report found that 15% fewer people are coming into the office four or five days a week compared to earlier this year.Zoom in: Boston's office workers...
BlackRock, UBS and 348 ESG funds "banned" in Texas
Wall Street giants have a Texas-sized problem: making good on flashy vows to make clients' investments greener while limiting political and financial blowback from red states. Catch up fast: On Wednesday, Texas Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a list of 10 companies and 348 investment funds that will be barred from doing business with the state because they “boycott energy companies.”
Sony raises PlayStation 5 price outside U.S.
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is getting a surprise price hike in most of the world due to difficult global economic conditions, the company has announced. Driving the news: The price for both models – with the disc drive and without –will increase in Europe, the U.K., Japan, Canada and other regions, but not in the U.S.
Chipotle workers vote to unionize at Michigan location
Momentum behind unionization efforts in the U.S. gained more steam this week, as workers at a Lansing, Mich. Chipotle became the first location in the chain's history to vote for a union. Why it matters: It's the latest milestone for the fast-food industry where unions have struggled to gain traction...
U.K. residents to see 80% increase in energy bills
Residents in the U.K. will experience an 80% increase in their annual household energy bills, bringing average costs up from 1,971 pounds ($2,332) a year to 3,549 pounds ($4,197), the country’s energy regulator said Friday. Driving the news: The price cap announced Friday will take effect Oct. 1, after...
Moderna aims to corner mRNA vaccine market with Pfizer lawsuit
Moderna’s decision to sue Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged COVID-19 vaccine patent infringement punctuates their turf war over technology poised to shape the future of immunization. Why it matters: The mRNA technology underpinning the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines — which are notably similar in substance and effectiveness —...
Loan forgiveness is the cherry on top after years of pay moratorium
Americans with student loans cheered the announcement yesterday that the Biden Administration is forgiving some of that burden. But for many this was just the cherry on top of the unprecedented — and possibly even more impactful — nearly three-year loan payment moratorium. Why it matters: At an...
Utah could lose millions in federal rent relief if not disbursed soon
Utah has yet to spend tens of millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance it received from the federal government to help renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The undistributed assistance could be forfeited if it's not spent by Sept. 30. By the numbers: Of the $215 million...
A private equity firm bought a Henrico nursing home, and deaths doubled
What happened when a profit-obsessed private equity firm bought a beloved Henrico County nursing home?Things went downhill fast, according to an investigation published Thursday by the New Yorker.What's happening: The Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Catholic nuns dedicated to caring for the elderly, had been operating St. Joseph's Home for the Aged in the Richmond area for more than 150 years.But with their ranks thinning, the nuns sold the home last year.The new buyer: The Portopiccolo Group, a private-equity firm based in New Jersey that owns more than 100 nursing homes.Under its management, staffing was cut, amenities...
Drugmakers failed to report quality issues to FDA
Half of the drugmakers required to report information about significant quality problems with products they shipped failed to do so between 2018 and 2021, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes about a new FDA report on pharmaceutical quality. Why it matters: The so-called field alert reports (FARs) are a key barometer of...
