Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator
If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
thedigitalfix.com
What is the song in the Rings of Power trailer?
What is the song in the Rings of Power trailer? Audiences are only a few short days away from the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The TV series, which releases on Amazon Prime on September 2, will mostly be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, many years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings as seen in Peter Jackson’s adaptations.
thedigitalfix.com
The Simpsons showrunner shares awesome way he’d end the TV series
After over thirty years on air, The Simpsons is showing no sign of slowing down or stopping. The 33rd season ended in May 2022 and a 34th season is on the way. With it now having over 700 episodes, there is obviously some speculation about when (the 1000th episode?) and how the longest running scripted series on American television might end.
thedigitalfix.com
Solar Opposites season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more
Planet Shlorp, was a perfect utopia until the asteroid hit. One hundred adults… no, you know what? We’re not doing this. We did the whole meta thing with the Solar Opposites season 3 guide, and it was a lot of work, and no one but me liked it. You people don’t deserve my genius (Editor: I think we’re still doing the whole meta thing). Here’s everything you need to know about the Solar Opposites season 4 release date.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Hellraiser 2022 gets a release date and a creepy teaser trailer
Someone must have been playing with the Lament Configuration because the Cenobites have been sighted. Yes, that’s right, the first teaser for the rebooted Hellraiser movie has finally arrived, and we now know the film will be released on October 7, 2022. A remake of the 1987 horror movie...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date speculation and more
What is the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date? Star Trek Discovery is currently the flagship TV series for the Star Trek franchise, and it marked Star Trek’s return to TV screens when it began back in 2017. The series has had its fair share of ups and downs, but like most Star Trek shows, has vastly improved beyond its second season.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon star says show’s goriest scene was brutal to film
Paddy Considine, who plays the Targaryen king Viserys I in House of the Dragon, has opened up about filming the hit TV series‘ grisliest scene. During the first episode, Viserys and his wife Aemma (Sian Brooke) are expecting the birth of their first son. Well, Viseys is. Aemma keeps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Did She-Hulk just tease that the Hulk has a wife and kid?
Episode 2 of She-Hulk saw Jen (Tatiana Maslany) having to deal with the fallout of her actions in the series premiere. Fired from her job for ‘Hulking out of work’, Jen finds herself out of options and has to take a token role as a superhuman lawyer. Even...
thedigitalfix.com
Neil Gaiman can’t wait for this Endless in Sandman season 2
The live-action Netflix series of Neil Gaiman’s comics, The Sandman, has taken the world by storm, with TV fans delighted with the adaptation. In the first season, we saw plenty of memorable characters, such as Tom Sturridge as Dream and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. However, Gaiman has now revealed that if The Sandman season 2 were made, fans might be meeting another Endless family member.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral
Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery. In 2006 Sean Connery, best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Has the MCU finally found its Fantastic Four director?
Let’s be honest, the Fantastic Four haven’t had the easiest time when it comes to the big screen. The 2005 adaptation and its 2007 sequel were completely bland and forgettable, and let’s not even get started on the 2015 reboot. But, good news, Fantastic Four fans. The team’s long-awaited debut in the MCU might have finally found its director.
thedigitalfix.com
Succession is bringing back a lot of characters for season 4
HBO has announced that nine supporting cast-members to the main Roy family will be returning for the fourth season of Succession, including Alexander Skarsgård. His character Lukas Mattson will be pivotal to the fourth season’s arc and it will shock you to hear that the season will involve another power struggle and further divisions in the Roy family.
thedigitalfix.com
Live action Pinocchio movie gets a new trailer
The live-action Pinocchio coming to Disney Plus on September 8 has a new full-length trailer. The Disney movie, which is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated movie coming to Netflix, stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The live-action cast is rounded out by Cynthia Erivo, who...
thedigitalfix.com
The ten best Simpsons characters
Who are the best Simpsons characters? Over the course of thirty years (has the animated series really been going on that long?) The Simpsons has introduced us to literally thousands of characters. Some are firm favourites, others are forgettable duds who would have been better off doing a Poochie and heading back to their home planet.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk episode 2 review – The Girlbossification of Hulk
Episode 2 of the Marvel series She-Hulk starts up pretty much where we left off in episode 1, as Jennifer faces the consequences of ‘Hulking Out’ against Titania during a career-defining case. Remember earlier Marvel movies, where pretty much all the Avengers did is destroy a bunch of infrastructure in various cities?
thedigitalfix.com
The Umbrella Academy renewed for fourth and final season
Our favourite dysfunctional family of superheroes have one more chapter in their story, as The Umbrella Academy is renewed for a fourth and final season. The Netflix series has been given the greenlight for another instalment, as the Hargreeves clan prepare for their streaming service swansong with The Umbrella Academy season 4.
Richard Simmons thanks fans for support after documentary premieres
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Former exercise guru, author, teacher and TV personality Richard Simmons, who has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, is thanking his fans for their support after a documentary about him premiered online this week. Simmons' representative told E! News Friday that the 74-year-old star...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman fans are convinced Henry Cavill is in Black Adam
As I’m sure we all know by now, Black Adam is set to ‘shake up’ the power dynamic of the DCEU. And, of course, what better way is there to test that mighty power than to put the anti-hero up against the strongest superhero in the DC universe: Superman. However, with endless speculation about the future of Henry Cavill’s position as the Man of Steel, will he return to make an appearance in the upcoming superhero movie? DCEU fans are convinced that this will be the case.
Comments / 0