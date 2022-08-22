Police say five people are under arrest for robbing stores in Petaluma earlier this week. Officers were called to Ulta Beauty on Kenilworth Drive Monday after the store reported several people were filling bags with stolen goods. Police say the suspects did the same thing at an Ulta on Santa Rosa Avenue which eventually led to a chase. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle after it crashed into a police car and arrested two juveniles along with 21-year-old Joshua Wilson, 20-year-old Dwayne Huntly and 19-year-old Dejorna Whitney. Four police officers had minor injuries – two were injured when the suspects rammed their stolen Range Rover into the police car, the other two officers were injured while trying to capture the suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.he suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

