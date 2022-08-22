ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges

PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation

Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam

VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
OAKLAND, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Novato ‘welfare check’ results in drug, gun arrest

A welfare check on a man acting oddly in the parking lot of Nave Shopping Center at 3 a.m. resulted in the confiscation of suspected drugs and an unloaded pistol. The man, who was on probation, was arrested and jailed. Police identified him as Lucas Michael Novick, 25, of San Rafael.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Sentencing Delayed for Former Ukiah Police Sergeant

Sentencing of a former Ukiah police sergeant has been delayed amid a small protest in front of the courthouse. Last month, Kevin Murray pleaded no contest to one count each of witness intimidation and false imprisonment. Murray was charged with burglary, sexual battery, drug possession, rape and oral copulation before the deal. On Wednesday, when sentencing was supposed to occur, it was delayed to a later date to be determined with no clear reason given. The same day, a handful of protesters appeared outside the Ukiah courthouse to protest the plea agreement, demanding a full trial and prison time for Murray. If the plea deal stands, Murray could receive up to 24 months of probation instead.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Police Arrest Ulta Beauty Robbers Who Stuck in Petaluma

Police say five people are under arrest for robbing stores in Petaluma earlier this week. Officers were called to Ulta Beauty on Kenilworth Drive Monday after the store reported several people were filling bags with stolen goods. Police say the suspects did the same thing at an Ulta on Santa Rosa Avenue which eventually led to a chase. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle after it crashed into a police car and arrested two juveniles along with 21-year-old Joshua Wilson, 20-year-old Dwayne Huntly and 19-year-old Dejorna Whitney. Four police officers had minor injuries – two were injured when the suspects rammed their stolen Range Rover into the police car, the other two officers were injured while trying to capture the suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.he suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested on drug charges after weekend residential explosion

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal butane hash oil lab that triggered a weekend explosion in residential neighborhood. Authorities said 22-year-old Cameron Lenzini has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges that include --manufacturing a controlled substance, causing a fire of inhabited structure and child endangerment.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible explosion and fire at a residence in the 1000-block of Russell Ave. at 9:55 p.m. on Sunday.Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage on fire and damaged by an explosion....
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Stabbing Suspect Charged with Murder

A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his father to death at a home in Petaluma has formally been charged with murder. On Tuesday, a judge ordered Christopher Hopkins to stay behind bars without bail. His plea hearing is September 6th. The 49-year-old father was found dead inside his home on Sunday. Investigators believe he had been dead for several days at the time his body was discovered. The exact number of days is unclear. Investigators say Hopkins admitted to killing his dad, but they still aren’t sure exactly why.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for stealing from Novato storage buildings

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on August 19 for stealing items from storage buildings in Novato, the Novato Police Department (NPD) announced in a press release on Wednesday. Allen David Morgan, 48, was arrested for the crime. NPD officers responded to the 100 block of Roblar Drive at 6:30 p.m. on August […]
NOVATO, CA

