San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges
PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
Police search for suspects in San Rafael 7-Eleven robbery, car theft
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in San Rafael and stealing a car. The crime was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday morning at 292 North San Pedro Road, MCSO said. Deputies determined two […]
CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
Novato ‘welfare check’ results in drug, gun arrest
A welfare check on a man acting oddly in the parking lot of Nave Shopping Center at 3 a.m. resulted in the confiscation of suspected drugs and an unloaded pistol. The man, who was on probation, was arrested and jailed. Police identified him as Lucas Michael Novick, 25, of San Rafael.
Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
Sentencing Delayed for Former Ukiah Police Sergeant
Sentencing of a former Ukiah police sergeant has been delayed amid a small protest in front of the courthouse. Last month, Kevin Murray pleaded no contest to one count each of witness intimidation and false imprisonment. Murray was charged with burglary, sexual battery, drug possession, rape and oral copulation before the deal. On Wednesday, when sentencing was supposed to occur, it was delayed to a later date to be determined with no clear reason given. The same day, a handful of protesters appeared outside the Ukiah courthouse to protest the plea agreement, demanding a full trial and prison time for Murray. If the plea deal stands, Murray could receive up to 24 months of probation instead.
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
SFPD busts meth dealer in Outer Sunset, seizes large quantity of drugs, arrests 2
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Narcotics officers with the San Francisco Police Department seized a large quantity of drugs and made two arrests after serving a search warrant on a dealer in the Outer Sunset, according to a tweet from Investigations Deputy Chief, R. Vaswani. According to Vaswani, officers seized 2,113 grams of meth, 1,019 grams […]
Police Arrest Ulta Beauty Robbers Who Stuck in Petaluma
Police say five people are under arrest for robbing stores in Petaluma earlier this week. Officers were called to Ulta Beauty on Kenilworth Drive Monday after the store reported several people were filling bags with stolen goods. Police say the suspects did the same thing at an Ulta on Santa Rosa Avenue which eventually led to a chase. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle after it crashed into a police car and arrested two juveniles along with 21-year-old Joshua Wilson, 20-year-old Dwayne Huntly and 19-year-old Dejorna Whitney. Four police officers had minor injuries – two were injured when the suspects rammed their stolen Range Rover into the police car, the other two officers were injured while trying to capture the suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.he suspects who ran away after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Santa Rosa man arrested on drug charges after weekend residential explosion
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal butane hash oil lab that triggered a weekend explosion in residential neighborhood. Authorities said 22-year-old Cameron Lenzini has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges that include --manufacturing a controlled substance, causing a fire of inhabited structure and child endangerment.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible explosion and fire at a residence in the 1000-block of Russell Ave. at 9:55 p.m. on Sunday.Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage on fire and damaged by an explosion....
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
Petaluma Stabbing Suspect Charged with Murder
A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his father to death at a home in Petaluma has formally been charged with murder. On Tuesday, a judge ordered Christopher Hopkins to stay behind bars without bail. His plea hearing is September 6th. The 49-year-old father was found dead inside his home on Sunday. Investigators believe he had been dead for several days at the time his body was discovered. The exact number of days is unclear. Investigators say Hopkins admitted to killing his dad, but they still aren’t sure exactly why.
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy
UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
Man arrested for stealing from Novato storage buildings
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on August 19 for stealing items from storage buildings in Novato, the Novato Police Department (NPD) announced in a press release on Wednesday. Allen David Morgan, 48, was arrested for the crime. NPD officers responded to the 100 block of Roblar Drive at 6:30 p.m. on August […]
Car accident reported on Kirker Pass Road in Concord
Kirker Pass Road towards Pittsburg was congested today due to an accident, according to a tweet from Concord Police.
