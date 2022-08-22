Cielo reveals what he see's in Popovici's technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage. Current photo via Victor Puig. We sat down with the world record-holder in the 50 free and now the FORMER world record-holder in the 100 free, Cesar Cielo, to get his perspective on sprinting in the world today. Cesar admits he wasn’t ecstatic about 17-year-old David Popovici breaking his 13-year-old 100 free world record, but he also wasn’t sad about it. He reveals what he see’s in Popovici’s technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage.

