2021 NCAA Champion Olivia Carter Retires From Swimming To Become A Pilot
Carter, the 2021 NCAA champion in the 200 fly, decided not to use her fifth year of eligibility and instead wants to pursue a career as an airline pilot. Archive photo via Mike Comer. Olivia Carter, the 2021 NCAA Champion in the 200-yard butterfly, has announced her retirement from swimming....
Erin Gemmell Does it Again, Blasts 4:05.07 400 FR to Take Down Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012) American 17-year-old Erin Gemmell just keeps on rolling at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. After breaking the Championship Record in the girls 200 free and 100 free over the past 2 days, Gemmell sped to victory tonight in the girls 400 free, tearing to a lifetime best of 4:05.07. The swim also marks yet another Junior Pan Pacs Record for Gemmell, shredding the previous record, which was held by American Leah Smith at 4:07.10 from the 2012 Championships. All medalists tonight, Gemmell, Australia’s Jamie Perkins, and American Jillian Cox, were under the previous CR.
SwimSwam Breakdown: Simone to ASU, Cal Combines Under Durden, & Jr Pan Pacs
We discuss Simone Manuel moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, Dave Durden taking the Cal Women, and Highlights from the start of Jr Pan Pacs Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Simone Manuel moving to ASU to train with Bob...
What Does Erin Gemmell’s 1:54.86 Split Mean for the U.S. Women’s 4×200 Free Relay?
LCM (50m) GIRLS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (Sanchez, Oleksiak, Smith, Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 7:57.93 – USA (Tuggle, Ivey, Walsh, Nordmann) (2018) Podium:. United States (Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, Erin Gemmell) – 7:54.70. Australia...
Erin Gemmell Moves to #6 In 17-18 Age Group with 54.13 Meet Record in the 100 Free
LCM (50m) Erin Gemmell just keeps rolling through the fourth session of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. The 17 year-old, who’s known a bit more for her mid/distance prowess, captured the Junior Pan Pac title tonight in record-setting fashion. Not only did her winning time of 54.13 take...
Maximus Williamson Swims 1:48.45 in the 200 Meter Free at Only 15 Years Old
LCM (50m) Maximus Williamson is now the third-fastest American ever in the 200 meter free in the 15-16 age group after posting a 1:48.45 in prelims on Wednesday to kick off the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. The swim also makes him the fastest American 15-year-old ever in the event.
Just 15, Thomas Heilman Shatters 15-16 NAG in Boys 100 Free with 49.06 in Prelims
LCM (50m) Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016) American 15-year-old Thomas Heilman is building on his great performances in the 200 fly yesterday, throwing down a lifetime best to post the top time of the morning in the boys 100 free. Heilman made waves last night when he won silver in the boys 200 fly, swimming a huge new personal best of 1:56.52.
17yo Aaron Shackell Takes Down Jr Pan Pacs Record in Boys 200 Fly with 1:55.81
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014) 17-year-old American Aaron Shackell ripped another lifetime best en route to winning gold in the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs tonight in Honolulu. Shackell swam a massive personal best in prelims this morning, tearing to a 1:56.15, which blew away his previous best of 1:57.42. To add to the impressiveness of that swim, Shackell’s previous best was only just set at the beginning of the month when he won U.S. Junior Nationals with the 1:57.42.
Flynn Southam Shatters Jr Pan Pacs Record with 48.23 100 FR, Nears AUS Age Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016) After cruising to a 49.12 in prelims of the boys 100 free this morning at the 2022 Jr Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Australia’s Flynn Southam dominated the final tonight, exploding with a new lifetime best of 48.23. The swim was huge for the 17-year-old, who won the boys 200 free last night. Like the 200 free, Southam blew away the Jr Pan Pacs Record with his swim tonight as well. The previous record stood at 48.91 and was held by fellow Aussie Jack Cartwright from the 2016.
U.S. Clips Junior Pan Pacs Record in Mixed 4×100 Medley, Diehl Splits 53.42 Back
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:44.84 – USA (Grant, Matheny, Huske, Walsh) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:47.01 – USA (Bacon, Roy, Urlando, Walsh) (2018) Australia (Barclay, Buckingham, Coleman, Casey) – 3:50.51. Japan (Takehara, Okadome, Hasegawa, Ito) – 3:50.81. The USA put on a show in the mixed...
Southam and Staples Split 1:47 to Lead Australia to Boys 4×200 Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018) Podium:. Australia (Flynn Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, Joshua Staples) – 7:13.07. United...
Erin Gemmell Cracks Jr Pan Pacs 200 Free Record Twice in 1 Day, 1:56.15 in Finals
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 1:56.66 – Erin Gemmell (2022) In the girls 200 free final tonight, American Erin Gemmell took down her own Junior Pan Pac Championship Record that she had set this morning. Gemmell was in control of the final from the start of the race tonight, speeding out to a 57.05 on the first 100m, then putting together a very strong back half of 59.10. Her time of 1:56.15 tonight comes in just off her personal best in the event, which she swam at the U.S. Summer Nationals just about a month ago.
Cesar Cielo Discusses David Popovici, Caeleb Dressel, and a 45-Second 100 Free
Cielo reveals what he see's in Popovici's technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage. Current photo via Victor Puig. We sat down with the world record-holder in the 50 free and now the FORMER world record-holder in the 100 free, Cesar Cielo, to get his perspective on sprinting in the world today. Cesar admits he wasn’t ecstatic about 17-year-old David Popovici breaking his 13-year-old 100 free world record, but he also wasn’t sad about it. He reveals what he see’s in Popovici’s technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage.
David Johnston Follows American Record with 4:02.84 400 IM ([email protected] Champs)
SCM (25m) After winning the 2022 Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Championships. Here’s what they got up to on Day 2 of the competition. Fresh off setting an American record in the 800 freestyle at...
What Could Adam Wu’s Breakout Junior Pan Pacs Meet Mean For Columbia University?
Wu's best long course 200 free time of 1:48.26 converts to 1:34.01 in yards, which is a time that is faster that Columbia's program record. On the first day of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, Canadian swimmer Adam Wu (also known as Yu Tong Wu) had two massive swims in the 200 free, where he dropped nearly three seconds off his best time throughout the course of prelims and finals. He came into this meet with a lifetime best of 1:51.12, proceeded to go 1:50.11 in prelims, and capped things off with a 1:48.26 in finals to take bronze.
Watch All the Races from Day 1 Finals at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) Day 1 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships produced six meet records and a USA National Age Group record. Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in the 200 free. Daniel Diehl erased the meet record in the 100 back and lowered his own NAG mark. Airi Mitsui of Japan and USA’s Aaron Shackell each took care of the meet marks in the 200 fly. Finally, Team USA’s Diehl, Zhier Fan, Alex Shackell, and Anna Moesch lowered the Junior Pan Pacs meet record in the mixed 400 medley relay. You can watch all those races, and more, below.
Daniel Diehl Blasts 53.40 For A New 15-16 NAG in Boys’ 100 Back
LCM (50m) Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018) Jr Pan Pac: 54.07 – Jack Conger (2012) Daniel Diehl hit the ground running at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. In prelims on the first day, the 16-year old dropped 53.40 in the 100 back, eclipsing his own National Age Group record in the 15-16 age group.
U.S. Breaks Girls 4×100 Free Relay Jr Pan Pacs Record in 3:37.99
LCM (50m) GIRLS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (T Ruck, P Oleksiak, R Smith, K Snachez) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 3:39.73 – (L McJannett, S Jack, S Taylor, C Gillett) (2014) Podium:. United States (Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin...
Luke Hobson Rips 3:35.67 400 Free to Scare American Record ([email protected] Champs)
SCM (25m) After winning the 2022 Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Championships. Here is what they got up to on the penultimate day of competition on Friday. Luke Hobson won the men’s 400m freestyle, roaring to...
14-Year-Old Kayla Han Becomes #3 American 13-14 All-Time in Girls 400 IM – 4:43.60
LCM (50m) Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012) American Kayla Han, who turned 14 years old at the beginning of the summer, earned silver in the girls 40o IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu. She swam a 4:43.60, taking 1.03 seconds off her previous personal best in the event, which was set at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, when Han was still 13.
