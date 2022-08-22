ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 10

Gary Collins
4d ago

Doubt it, there's a long list of things I trust more than San Antonio meteorologists. like an island trip with the Clintons, Mexico tap water, bubble guts ect

Reply(7)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

The weekend will kick off with a warm humid start and possible showers

SAN ANTONIO - The month of August is running 1.3 warmer than normal. Given the trend on long range models, we may have left 100 days behind for now. Total rainfall at the airport is 7.21” since January 1st. So far, 2022 remains the driest year on record. Long range models continue to indicate potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. These are “modelcanes,” and not real storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Spotty showers, thunderstorms dominate San Antonio forecast for next several days

SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday

TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Another round of showers in San Antonio area extends Flood Watch into Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hill Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSAT 12

Mosquito pool in San Antonio tests positive for West Nile virus, Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO – A mosquito pool recently tested positive for the West Nile virus, Metro Health officials said. The infected mosquito pool was collected from a trap on the city’s Northeast Side, around the O’Connor and Nacogdoches Road area, on Aug. 4. The pool was submitted for testing on Aug. 8 and lab results were confirmed on Aug. 23, Metro Health said in a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hillcountryalliance.org

Dry riverbeds, dead fish, tapped-out wells: Drought takes toll in Hill Country

Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing river here — the Medina River. Krueger stepped back from the cliff’s edge shaking her head, looking distressed.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy