Gary Collins
4d ago
Doubt it, there's a long list of things I trust more than San Antonio meteorologists. like an island trip with the Clintons, Mexico tap water, bubble guts ect
Reply
5
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
tpr.org
Rain chances diminish after bringing some drought relief, aquifer boost
Rain chances greatly diminish between now and the middle of next week for the region. Tropical disturbances, like the ones that have brought San Antonio and the Hill Country these recent rains, have been on the rise, so there is hope for more relief from the Gulf of Mexico soon.
foxsanantonio.com
The weekend will kick off with a warm humid start and possible showers
SAN ANTONIO - The month of August is running 1.3 warmer than normal. Given the trend on long range models, we may have left 100 days behind for now. Total rainfall at the airport is 7.21” since January 1st. So far, 2022 remains the driest year on record. Long range models continue to indicate potential tropical systems in the Atlantic. These are “modelcanes,” and not real storms.
foxsanantonio.com
Spotty showers, thunderstorms dominate San Antonio forecast for next several days
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
KENS 5
San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday
TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
Jacob's Well Natural Area closes swimming for the year despite rainfall
The swimming hole has been closed since late June.
foxsanantonio.com
Another round of showers in San Antonio area extends Flood Watch into Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
KENS 5
Heavy downpours seen north of San Antonio area in the Hill Country
NWS also says we can expect rounds if showers and storms this week. We may also see heavy rain and some flooding mid-week.
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews repairing damage from major accident at Southwest Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to repair the damage from an accident on Thursday to a Southwest Side intersection. The accident happened at the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street and heavily damaged utility poles and signage. Crews have been working over 12 hours to repair the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'The water quantity is the big issue': Drought taking its toll on San Antonio river
SAN ANTONIO — The lack of rain has been a growing concern across Texas. The extreme heat is taking a toll on waterways in San Antonio. Riley Perillo is from Buffalo, New York, and came to San Antonio on vacation. He had to stop by one of the top tourist attractions in Texas, the San Antonio River Walk.
All lanes of US 181 shut down near Karnes City due to crash involving multiple 18 wheelers, TxDOT says
KARNES CITY, Texas — A crash involving three 18-wheelers has shut down all lanes of US 181 north of Karnes City, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials are asking drivers to avoid the area all together and find an alternate route. Use caution if you must...
Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion
The fire could be seen for miles.
news4sanantonio.com
Metro Health says San Antonians should be aware of West Nile virus but not alarmed
SAN ANTONIO - It's cause for concern rather than alarm at this point. That's what Metro Health is saying today about West Nile virus in our area. But it could get worse as the mosquito population surges after the recent storms in the area. One of the 30 mosquito pools...
San Antonio residents sign petitions against Helotes apartment development
Locals say it would disrupt wildlife and nature
KSAT 12
Mosquito pool in San Antonio tests positive for West Nile virus, Metro Health says
SAN ANTONIO – A mosquito pool recently tested positive for the West Nile virus, Metro Health officials said. The infected mosquito pool was collected from a trap on the city’s Northeast Side, around the O’Connor and Nacogdoches Road area, on Aug. 4. The pool was submitted for testing on Aug. 8 and lab results were confirmed on Aug. 23, Metro Health said in a news release.
hillcountryalliance.org
Dry riverbeds, dead fish, tapped-out wells: Drought takes toll in Hill Country
Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing river here — the Medina River. Krueger stepped back from the cliff’s edge shaking her head, looking distressed.
foxsanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
Houston Chronicle
Nearly $8M Bandera County ranch offers 'rolling terrain,' great views
Over 100 acres of land in the Hill Country with lakes and ponds on the property can be your fall getaway home. The $7.9 million Madrona Creek Ranch is for sale in Bandera County, according to a listing from Ken Hoerster with Texas Ranches for Sale. Located eight miles west...
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
San Antonio home prices rise and sales fall in latest real estate report
San Antonio home prices went one way, while sales went the other in July 2022. The latest report from SABOR shows a 15 percent year-over-year increase in the area's median home price; meanwhile, there was a 15 percent year-over-year decrease in home sales. In July, the San Antonio median home...
mySanAntonio.com
