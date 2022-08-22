Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting
BALDWIN, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.
Nassau County police said the suspect entered Lucky Beauty Supply on Grand Avenue on Aug. 4 around 7:30 p.m. and was seen removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
As the woman tried to flee the store without paying for the items, she was approached by the worker and a struggle ensued.
The suspect ultimately exited with the stolen merchandise on foot, southbound on Grand Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a brown dress, black slide sandals and glasses with a gold frame.
Police said the worker suffered a large contusion to her left eye and lacerations to her face as a result of the fight.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
Comments / 18