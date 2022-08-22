ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Za4m4_0hQYaShs00

BALDWIN, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.

Nassau County police said the suspect entered Lucky Beauty Supply on Grand Avenue on Aug. 4 around 7:30 p.m. and was seen removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.

As the woman tried to flee the store without paying for the items, she was approached by the worker and a struggle ensued.

The suspect ultimately exited with the stolen merchandise on foot, southbound on Grand Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djYHC_0hQYaShs00
Lucky Beauty Supply store in Baldwin, N.Y. Photo credit Google Street View

She was last seen wearing a brown dress, black slide sandals and glasses with a gold frame.

Police said the worker suffered a large contusion to her left eye and lacerations to her face as a result of the fight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Comments / 18

Space Cowboy
4d ago

Why can't people get a job and work for the things they want? Stop being a thief, not a good look.

Reply(1)
4
Jay
4d ago

why people always defended a store that is not there's, How about that. You never hear the owners going after them.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Baldwin, NY
bronx.com

Cathy Garcia, 69, Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 0516 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of E. 161st Street and River Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander, traveling...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Long Island#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#N Y Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
longisland.com

Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy