Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting

BALDWIN, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.

Nassau County police said the suspect entered Lucky Beauty Supply on Grand Avenue on Aug. 4 around 7:30 p.m. and was seen removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.

As the woman tried to flee the store without paying for the items, she was approached by the worker and a struggle ensued.

The suspect ultimately exited with the stolen merchandise on foot, southbound on Grand Avenue.

Lucky Beauty Supply store in Baldwin, N.Y. Photo credit Google Street View

She was last seen wearing a brown dress, black slide sandals and glasses with a gold frame.

Police said the worker suffered a large contusion to her left eye and lacerations to her face as a result of the fight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.