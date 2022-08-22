ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

Quick Country 96.5

Man Accused of Burglarizing SE Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly entering a home and taking items from it. Rochester police officers responded to the reported burglary in the 600 block of 8th St. Southeast shortly before 8 a.m. The home’s resident told police he was not home when he got a message from a friend saying a man was rummaging through a dumpster on his property. A police spokesperson said the man came home and found a bike leaning on the dumpster but did not see a person in the immediate area.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

2nd Person Sentenced to Prison For Rochester Laundry Burglaries

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second person has been given a prison sentence for their involvement in a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex last year. 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger today admitted to a second-degree burglary charge through the plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 13 other felony charges and 14 misdemeanor counts connected to the thefts from coin-operated laundry machines at the Silver Lake Apartments on February 27, 2021. Last week, her codefendant in the case, 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson entered into a nearly identical plea agreement.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
FARIBAULT, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Given Chance to Avoid Prison in 2020 Meth Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - A woman who was arrested in May of last year in connection with a significant drug investigation in Olmsted County was sentenced yesterday for a drug conviction stemming from an investigation two years ago. 36-year-old Marina Garza was given a stayed 78-month prison sentence and was...
Quick Country 96.5

No Charges for Rice County Deputy Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Laying in Highway

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face charges for fatally running over a woman who was laying in a highway in January. The decision was announced by Rice County Attorney John Fossum over the weekend. A news release says a State Patrol accident investigation concluded Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have time to avoid 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley, who was reportedly laying in the middle of Hwy. 60 east of Morristown around 2 a.m. on Jan 29.
Quick Country 96.5

Confrontation Leads to Felony Assault Charge for Kasson Wrestler

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A wrestler from Kasson is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly struck another wrestler during a tournament in Rochester. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Reed Parrish confronted the wrestler in the locker room at the Mayo Civic Center about something that happened during the victim’s last wrestling match during the tournament in late February. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday states Parrish then struck the wrestler on the right side of his face.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Quick Country 96.5

Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

July Was Another Record Month For Jobs in the Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The economy in the Rochester area continued to set new employment-related records last month. The latest data issued by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows overall employment in Olmsted County rose above 91,000 for the first time in July. The total was 91,315 while the local labor force hit another all-time high of 92,895.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

(UPDATED) Pine Island Stand Off Has Ended

UPDATE - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the person involved in the stand-off has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public. Additional information will be released later. Pine Island (KROC-AM News) - The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says an ongoing standoff in Pine...
PINE ISLAND, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
WASECA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

