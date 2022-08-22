ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Reveals 'White Lotus' Season 2, 'Last of Us,' 'White House Plumbers' Footage — Watch

By Samantha Bergeson
 5 days ago

Fans had to wait until the last minute of HBO ’s star-studded sizzle reel to catch a first glimpse at “ The Last of Us .”

Based on the video-game franchise of the same name, the highly anticipated series stars Pedro Pascal and “Catherine Called Birdy and “Game of Thrones” alum Bella Ramsey as survivors of the apocalypse. Joel (Pascal) is tasked with smuggling tween Ellie (Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone to safety, with Pascal tapping into his “Mandalorian” vigilante persona.

“Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me,” Ellie states in the first footage.

Joel replies, “You have no idea what loss is.”

Nick Offerman also stars in “The Last of Us,” with showrunner Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) likening the epic series to “Lawrence of Arabia.”

The HBO sizzle reel also showcased more footage for “The White Lotus” Season 2 , including characters detailing how much their deadly vacation “feels like a dream” full of “intoxicating” twists and turns.

HBO additionally revealed a first look at the miniseries “The White House Plumbers” with Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson about the Watergate scandal. Elizabeth Olsen in the true crime miniseries “Love and Death” also got a first look, along with her budding onscreen affair with Jesse Plemmons that has fatal consequences.

Fan favorite series “Winning Time,” “Succession,” “Perry Mason,” “Barry,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” and “The Gilded Age” will all usher in new seasons in 2023, while the second season of “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That” will famously mark the return of Aidan (John Corbett).

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Variety of the 2022 Emmy nominations, “I was very pleased with the amount of shows and the depth. In other words, it wasn’t one show that dominated. We had a number of shows that did really well. I would like to see all of our shows recognized, but it’s really nice to see a lot of them recognized and a lot of them not just a passing nomination here or there but really, really deep. That’s always a nice endorsement.”

For all the details on “The Last of Us,” click here . Plus, find out everything there is to know about “ The White Lotus ” Season 2 here .

