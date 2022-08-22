ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Dominion Post

Morgantown football team aiming for turnaround season

MORGANTOWN — For Morgantown High head coach Sean Biser and the Mohigan football team, the 2021 season wasn't ideally what they pictured to begin the year. MHS finished the regular seas. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy