PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO