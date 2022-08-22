Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Safelite becomes first-ever on-field sponsor at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus schools reaches ‘conceptual agreement’ with teachers, ending strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Striking teachers in Columbus City Schools will be back in the classroom with their students Monday. A preliminary agreement between the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association and Ohio’s largest public school district was announced early Thursday, ending the strike that began Monday and heavily disrupted the first day of school Wednesday with […]
‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis
NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
Man sentenced for running unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
“Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Yost said. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK/WCMH) — A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
$1 million house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Operation Football Week 2: Dublin Coffman at Centerville
The Centerville Elks rallied a victory against the Dublin Coffman Shamrocks with a final score of 48-14.
Ohio man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side. A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a […]
CareFlight called to Springfield crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to an accident on West National Road at 8:24 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two cars had crashed.
Students and financial aid experts react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness
"I think it's really beneficial, I know myself and alot of friends are about to graduate and it’s very stressful thinking about our futures,” said University of Dayton Senior Kayla Lenahan. “This takes a big weight off our shoulders to know this is just one less thing we have to worry about for our futures."
‘Pocahontas’ voice actress arrested in Xenia: TMZ
TMZ reported that officers were conducting a welfare check after receiving a report that a woman was passed out in the bushes on a residential street. When police arrived, they found Bedard, who was very emotional.
Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Ohio
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
Matheau Moore found not guilty on all counts in death of wife
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide. After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose […]
WATCH: Man attempts to stab officer with pen
Xenia police said that Duran made “concerning comments” during the investigation, including admitting that he was there to kidnap one of the children.
