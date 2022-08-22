ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after Hastings shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A Hastings man is in custody after an early morning shooting. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus told our news partners KSNB Local 4 that officers were called out to the 1800 block of west 2nd St. just before 3:00 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar

KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arapahoe, NE
City
Holdrege, NE
Holdrege, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Beaver City, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Loomis, NE
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police chief: Plate readers leading cops to criminals

KEARNEY — Police Chief Bryan Waugh said in June that automated license plate readers would help Kearney police prevent and solve crimes. Time appears to be proving Waugh correct, although ALPR systems are facing public relations battles elsewhere in Nebraska. The Kearney Police Department reported Wednesday that the ALPR...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Walker
North Platte Post

Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program

KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Crane motif added to Kearney water towers

KEARNEY — A crew with Onyx Blasting & Coating LLC of Delray Beach, Florida, has been painting the city of Kearney’s two large water towers while work has been under way to add a third water tower in northeast Kearney. Currently, the Onyx crew has been working on...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

2 senior care facilities in Lexington to close

LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life assisted living at Lexington announced they will close this fall. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota-based owners of the facilities, said residents and staff were told Wednesday. Lantis has not yet responded to questions about the closure. Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long-term...
LEXINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Volunteers#Emergency Personnel#Emt#Holdrege Dispatch#Nebraska State Patrol#St Elizabeth
gothenburgleader.com

Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management

Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
GOTHENBURG, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney charts $7.9M in street work for 2023

KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects were reviewed during...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County approves COVID funds to help working poor, YMCA project

KEARNEY — An expanding child care center as well as a program to prevent evictions and utility disconnects will both receive federal COVID-19 stimulus funds via the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners. County Board members voted Tuesday to award Mid-Nebraska Community Action $50,000 this year and possibly another $50,000...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Cultural Partners present Family Fun Fest

KEARNEY — Organizing an event like Family Fun Fest takes a lot of effort from many people, but the benefits of gathering to celebrate arts and culture can have lasting effects. “I think the most important thing that Family Fun Fest does is bring an awareness of Kearney’s arts...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High, Kearney Catholic compete in quadrangular to start season

KEARNEY — Kearney High began its season Friday in a home quadrangular with Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and McCook at Harmon Park. KCHS had its second outing, after opening its season with a dual at Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday. Kearney High started off the day hot against Holdrege,...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy