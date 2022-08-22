Read full article on original website
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why.
Man arrested after Hastings shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A Hastings man is in custody after an early morning shooting. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus told our news partners KSNB Local 4 that officers were called out to the 1800 block of west 2nd St. just before 3:00 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on...
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
Kearney police chief: Plate readers leading cops to criminals
KEARNEY — Police Chief Bryan Waugh said in June that automated license plate readers would help Kearney police prevent and solve crimes. Time appears to be proving Waugh correct, although ALPR systems are facing public relations battles elsewhere in Nebraska. The Kearney Police Department reported Wednesday that the ALPR...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
Crane motif added to Kearney water towers
KEARNEY — A crew with Onyx Blasting & Coating LLC of Delray Beach, Florida, has been painting the city of Kearney’s two large water towers while work has been under way to add a third water tower in northeast Kearney. Currently, the Onyx crew has been working on...
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
2 senior care facilities in Lexington to close
LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life assisted living at Lexington announced they will close this fall. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota-based owners of the facilities, said residents and staff were told Wednesday. Lantis has not yet responded to questions about the closure. Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long-term...
Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management
Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Photos: First Friday night football of the season
Kearney Catholic defeated Doniphan Trumbull, 27-8, Friday night in Doniphan. Ravenna beat Ansley-Litchfield, 50-6, Friday night in Ravenna.
Kearney charts $7.9M in street work for 2023
KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects were reviewed during...
Buffalo County approves COVID funds to help working poor, YMCA project
KEARNEY — An expanding child care center as well as a program to prevent evictions and utility disconnects will both receive federal COVID-19 stimulus funds via the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners. County Board members voted Tuesday to award Mid-Nebraska Community Action $50,000 this year and possibly another $50,000...
Kearney Cultural Partners present Family Fun Fest
KEARNEY — Organizing an event like Family Fun Fest takes a lot of effort from many people, but the benefits of gathering to celebrate arts and culture can have lasting effects. “I think the most important thing that Family Fun Fest does is bring an awareness of Kearney’s arts...
Kearney High, Kearney Catholic compete in quadrangular to start season
KEARNEY — Kearney High began its season Friday in a home quadrangular with Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and McCook at Harmon Park. KCHS had its second outing, after opening its season with a dual at Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday. Kearney High started off the day hot against Holdrege,...
