Brian Austin Green Just Shared a Photo Of His Newborn Son Zane & We're Wondering Where the Time Has Gone

Get ready to ‘aww’ when you see the rare snapshot of Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess ‘ newborn son Zane. It’s already been nearly two months since Burgess and Green welcomed Zane, and we’re wondering where the time has gone. And once you see this new photo, you’ll be wondering the same thing as well!

On August 20, Green uploaded a super-sweet photo of his and Burgess’ son Zane, who’s already growing up so fast! He posted it with the caption, “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already. 🥹”

In the photo, we see baby Zane looking oh-so-cute, chilling with his papa in a blue sweater and baby carrier. (We swear he’s getting a fuller head of hair every single day!) Green is looking at his son with the sweetest look of love during their walk, and you’re lying if you say this snapshot doesn’t warm your heart.

In case you missed it, Green and Burgess welcomed their son Zane on June 28, 2022, and they have been over the moon. Along with Zane, Green is also the father of four other boys. He and his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil welcomed their son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green in 2002 and then welcomed three boys with his ex-wife Megan Fox named Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.

During a recent appearance at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con , Green couldn’t help but gush over his newborn son and girlfriend Burgess to Entertainment Tonight. “He’s amazing! I mean, he’s only 3 weeks old at this point. But Sharna’s amazing. She’s an amazing mom,” he said.

