kpq.com
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
nbcrightnow.com
Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
ifiberone.com
Wrong way driver on I-90 near Moses Lake collides head-on with SUV, killing 19-year-old woman
MOSES LAKE — A 19-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck heading the wrong direction on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake. Jorge F. Sanchez, a 47-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram, pulling a utility trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday evening. State troopers say he collided head-on with a 2020 Honda CR-V.
1 Person Dead 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The officials reported that 2 women traveling in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pick-up truck slammed them. The truck was reportedly spun into the canal. The Police at the scene declared that the passenger in the car died in the fatal crash. The driver...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
kpq.com
Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County
A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
Level 3 evacuations issued for people living near Palisades wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near a wildfire burning west of downtown Spokane. Those living south of Houston Road, east of Grove Road, north of Greenwood Road, and west of Government Way should evacuate immediately. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded back to Level 1 north towards Houston...
KIMA TV
UPDATE: Wapato woman killed in crash with pickup
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash of Lateral A Road as 40-year-old Marisol Chavez of Wapato. A fatal crash happened just before 6am Thursday on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, north of Wapato. Officials say 2 women in a car were making...
nbcrightnow.com
Expect traffic delays and DUI patrols around Cle Elum river float
HIGHWAY 10 - A river float is planned for Saturday, August 27 that is expected to impact traffic on Highway 10. DUI patrols will be around SR 970. Expect slower traffic and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Blocking cars will be towed. Troopers with Washington State Patrol are asking...
kpq.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Chelan on SR 97
A fatal motorcycle collision on SR 97 has closed down traffic both ways near Chelan on the morning of August 24. A group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound SR 97 when they missed their turn and took a U-turn off the shoulder of milepost 239. Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel...
kpq.com
All Night Search and Rescue for Lost Bikers Near Lake Wenatchee
Two motorcyclists from out of town spent the night in Lake Wenatchee after getting lost on the night of August 22. Around 8 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Edmonds that two bikers were lost near the Goose Creek area around Lake Wenatchee. Their Search and...
KIMA TV
I-82 collision in Yakima is impacting both directions
YAKIMA -- Traffic is being impacted on both sides of I-82 after a collision at milepost 34 in Yakima, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT says the collision will cause backups and delays in both directions.
kpq.com
Fire Crews Monitoring Plain for Additional Wildfires
Fire crews are monitoring the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for additional fires caused by this week’s thunderstorm activity. On top of the roughly 2000-acre White River and Irving Peak fires, there were two fires that spawned from Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms. There are currently six rappelers on the quarter-acre Cady...
ifiberone.com
Rodeo rider suffering from traumatic brain injury after fall at rodeo in Moses Lake swiftly recovering
MOSES LAKE - The husband of a rodeo rider who sustained a traumatic brain injury after falling from her horse says she is doing much better, but the road to a full recovery is "still long." On Aug. 20, Madison Alderman was running flags on horseback at the Moses Lake...
ncwlife.com
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting
EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Woman found dead after getting lost in water of Yakima River
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. Based on the press release from YCSO Sergeant Caleb Johnson, the woman's identity is still unknown. The emergency call was made by her brother, who told dispatch that she had been drinking beforehand. He said she was in distress and had been overtaken by the river.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
KIMA TV
Gunman walks into Camp Hope in Yakima, tries to attack police with knife
YAKIMA-- Witnesses say a man walked into Camp Hope with a stolen gun and staff physically wrestled the gun away from him. Camp Hope CEO, Mike Kay, says it started earlier today when a group staying at the shelter told staff there was a man walking around with a handgun in his back pocket.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee
A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
