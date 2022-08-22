ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

Charleston lotto winner sharing $30K with grandparents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman recently won $30,000 playing South Carolina's Education Lottery. What does she intend to do with her winnings? Share with her grandparents, according to a press release Thursday. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
abcnews4.com

Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
FOREST ACRES, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy